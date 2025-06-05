Dune: Awakening guide—Tips for surviving sandworms, heatstrokes, and the limited resources of Arrakis
For those walking the path of a Bene Gesserit, or those who just can't figure out how to repair. Maybe you're both.
The deserts of Dune: Awakening are harsh, and even if the heat doesn't get you, then a sandworm will. After a ton of time in the survival-crafting game's multiple beta tests, we've learned that the hard way, but you don't have to.
As the MMO goes into advanced access and its official launch, we're here to help get you and the squad deep desert ready. So, skip the heatstrokes or crafting misfortune by bookmarking a Dune: Awakening guide or two and keep checking in as we worm our way through the endgame.
Dune: Awakening basics and systems
Here's our resources on getting started in Dune: Awakening—including refreshers on basics, tips for playing, and system breakdowns.
Dune: Awakening multiplayer: Bring some friends
Dune: Awakening research menu: Locked or unlocked, that is the question
Dune: Awakening trainers, skills, and builds
Primers on the best Dune: Awakening builds, choices made in the character creator, and allegiances sworn along the way.
Dune: Awakening classes, mentors, and castes: Everything the character creator throws at you
Dune: Awakening building and crafting
Repair gear, power up your base, and build tools for surviving against soldiers, sandworms, and other players.
Dune: Awakening repair tips: Fix gear, bikes, and buildings
