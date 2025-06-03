The PC game releases we're most excited about in June

Happy Not-E3 month. We're officially in that short few weeks of the year where the games industry comes together to announce as much as humanly possible before dispersing to prepare for the same thing next summer. That means our event schedule is unsurprisingly packed, but let's not lose sight of all the PC game releases you can actually play in June.

June isn't quite as busy when compared to the beginning of 2025, and that's fine enough since so many of us still have May's late Elden Ring Nightreign launch to contend with. Mercifully, there are only a couple of games launching around Summer Game Fest showcase days, like Deltarune and Rune Factory.

But we've still got quite a few big PC games to watch in June, and the nature of several survival-crafting ordeals plus a few RPGs guarantees they'll be lengthy ones. I'm sure this list will grow much more chaotic with any Summer Game Fest surprises, but I've highlighted what I'm eyeing for now.

Dune: Awakening | June 10 (Steam)

After a delay from last month, it's finally time for Funcom's take on Frank Herbert's sci-fi series. Despite having no real attachment to the universe myself, I had a blast in its recent beta tests running from giant worms and surviving on recycled sweat. Though I will say I'm much like Wes and hope building in Dune: Awakening lives up to its legacy of cool artwork.

The Alters | June 13 (Steam)

This one got pushed back a bit more, but it's nice to see The Alters find a release date that sticks. As Jan Dolski, you'll clone yourself a lot to escape the hell planet his crew crash-landed on. The last thing I'd need in that scenario would be more of me, but Joshua's preview for The Alters has me interested in the survival-crafting bits.

Rematch | June 19 (Steam)

I know more about Frank Herbert than football (absolutely nothing), but love the spectacle around the sport. Thankfully, Rematch appears to be more of that and less traditional. It's ridiculous, flashy, arcadey football that's just as focused on the fast-paced pizzazz of an action game while staying true to the spirit of the sport.

Raidou Remastered | June 19 (Steam)

The Devil Summoner 2 special edition has sat on my shelf for over a decade of "I'm going to play that finally." Embarrassingly, that gave Atlus enough time to remake the whole damn RPG before I stopped lying to myself. Shaun's Raidou Remastered preview says it "keeps a lot of the charm of the original and shears away most of its rougher edges," so I feel less bad about my personal failing.

System Shock 2: Anniversary Remaster | June 26 (Steam)

This one I didn't miss, though my experience with System Shock 2 was messy and packed full of mods, probably not indicative of how the classic version truly felt. After hearing about its origin story borne from frustration, I'm hopeful the System Shock 2 remaster cuts the jank and extra modding steps out, delivering a worthy companion to the original.

June events and sales

More games releasing in June 2025

June 5 — Deltarune Chapters 3&4 - Undertale's parallel story continues (Steam)

— Deltarune Chapters 3&4 - Undertale's parallel story continues (Steam) June 5 — Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma - More than farming (Steam)

— Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma - More than farming (Steam) June 10 — MindsEye - A tale of big tech and government corruption (Steam)

— MindsEye - A tale of big tech and government corruption (Steam) June 11 — Stellar Blade - A Nier-like action RPG (Steam)

— Stellar Blade - A Nier-like action RPG (Steam) June 13 — Five Nights At Freddy's: Secret of the Mimic (Steam)

— Five Nights At Freddy's: Secret of the Mimic (Steam) June 16 — Gex Trilogy - A sassy lizard collection from the '90s (Steam)

— Gex Trilogy - A sassy lizard collection from the '90s (Steam) June 17 — FBC: Firebreak - Remedy's 3-person co-op shooter (Steam)

— FBC: Firebreak - Remedy's 3-person co-op shooter (Steam) June 17 — Date Everything! - A "sandbox" dating sim (Steam)

— Date Everything! - A "sandbox" dating sim (Steam) June 17 — Shadowverse: Worlds Beyond - The CCG's sequel (Steam)

— Shadowverse: Worlds Beyond - The CCG's sequel (Steam) June 19 — Broken Arrow - Real-time modern warfare tactics game (Steam)

— Broken Arrow - Real-time modern warfare tactics game (Steam) June 20 — BitCraft Online - Massive, single-world fantasy MMO (Steam)

— BitCraft Online - Massive, single-world fantasy MMO (Steam) June 20 — Gold Gold Adventure Gold - A city builder fueled by greed (Steam)

— Gold Gold Adventure Gold - A city builder fueled by greed (Steam) June 26 — Persona 5: The Phantom X - P5's mobile spin-off (Steam)

— Persona 5: The Phantom X - P5's mobile spin-off (Steam) June ?? — Cast n Chill - Gone fishin', plus there's a dog (Steam)

— Cast n Chill - Gone fishin', plus there's a dog (Steam) June ?? — Hell Clock - Dark fantasy Diablo-style ARPG (Steam)