Telltale shows off in-game footage of The Walking Dead's final season

Telltale just took to the stage at the PC Gaming Show to reveal new footage from The Walking Dead's final season. We get a sample of combat, dialogue choices and lots of impressive facial animation. This entry has a brand new art style, and it really shows—the characters look more realistic than ever, and you can really sense a generational gap between the first season and where they are now.

This entry sees Clementine protecting AJ, an orphan, and take up refuge at an abandoned school, where she'll take on the role of a leader. Not long to wait for that first episode, either. Earlier this month, Telltale confirmed that the opening chapter of the final season will be out on 14 August. As ever, expect the remaining episodes to filter out in the months after.