The PC Gaming Show returns June 8 with great hosts, amazing games, and a live on-air PC build and giveaway
Now I have to remember what all these motherboard headers are for.
We've been doing this PC gaming thing for ages now. Yonks. I was definitely doing it, like, in January even. And yet despite our platform of choice's long and glorious reign, people still look at you funny when you tell them you built your own PC. 'Are you a warlock?' they ask, 'some kind of messenger from a realm beyond our own?'
Yes, but that's besides the point. Building a PC is a cinch these days, which is why we're making it a lynchpin of the upcoming and glorious return of The PC Gaming Show this June 8. We'll be covering ourselves in thermal paste and reseating more RAM than you can shake a stick (of RAM) at in an event that will also feature over 70 games from studios like Ubisoft, 11 Bit, CCP Games, Failbetter, Krafton, and plenty more besides.
The festivities will be presented by PCGS veterans Sean "Day[9]" Plott, Mica Burton, and Frankie Ward, who'll be peeking through their fingers as Verified PC Gaming Experts assemble a beast of a machine we're calling 'The Rig.' Even better, once we've made sure the monster gets past the BIOS screen we'll be shipping it to one lucky winner watching the show. If you love viewing and/or possessing absurdly powerful PC hardware, you can't afford not to tune in.
The whole shebang kicks off at 12 noon PDT, 3 pm EDT, 8 pm BST, 9 pm CEST and 3 am (on Monday, June 9) China Standard Time, and it'll be viewable on pretty much any service that can hold a livestream. That means you'll be able to find it on Twitch, YouTube, X, Facebook, PC Gamer, GamesRadar+, GOG.com, Steam and Bilibili as part of Summer Game Fest.
It's gonna be a big one, folks, and is probably the first PCGS where there's a greater-than-marginal risk of someone getting a mild electric shock. When you consider that and the presence of major studios like Devolver, People Can Fly, Saber, Aspyr, and who-knows-who else? This is one for the history books. So long as those history books are about PC gaming.
2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
One of Josh's first memories is of playing Quake 2 on the family computer when he was much too young to be doing that, and he's been irreparably game-brained ever since. His writing has been featured in Vice, Fanbyte, and the Financial Times. He'll play pretty much anything, and has written far too much on everything from visual novels to Assassin's Creed. His most profound loves are for CRPGs, immersive sims, and any game whose ambition outstrips its budget. He thinks you're all far too mean about Deus Ex: Invisible War.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.