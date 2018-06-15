Every E3 2018 news story

E3 2018 is done. Relax, take a breath, and stick on the kettle.

As we continue to pull interviews, previews and the hottest takes from everything we saw on the show floor and beyond, here's everything else that happened at this year's event:

Resident Evil 2 remake will include Tofu, Hunk and that big bastard alligator

Despite its shift in tone, some of RE2's most unusual characters remain.

Here's 18 minutes of murderous Metro Exodus gameplay footage

Have a gander.

Final Fantasy 7 remake director reassures would-be players despite E3 absence

Tetsuya Nomura vows it's "not just in early concept stages".

Metro Exodus' dynamic weather can mask footsteps

And its day-night cycle changes NPC behavior.

"We wanted to test ourselves" to make a game so different to The Witcher

CD Projekt Red talks Cyberpunk 2077.

Fallout 76's 'Country Roads' will be sold on iTunes to raise funds for charity

All proceeds will be donated to Habitat for Humanity.

Xbox app for Windows 10 to be 'more reflective of PC community' after rework

Phil Spencer reckons early work was "well intentioned", but not good enough.

Frontier elaborates on why Jurassic World Evolution doesn't have mod support

David Braben understands the demand, but must consider balance.

Cyberpunk 2077 concept art illustrates the trailer's beginnings

Here's where it all began.

PUBG's winter map will be somewhere between Miramar and Sanhok in size

Chris chats to PlayerUnknown himself.

Maneater lets you evolve your killer shark to become top of the food chain

Learn more about how your shark will evolve in this open world action-RPG.

Fortnite on Nintendo Switch supports crossplay with PC

And all other platforms... except PS4.

How the creators of Neo Cab want to make emotion 'truly matter to gameplay'

Chance Agency explains how emotions affect your performance on the job.

Nioh 2 will not be a dramatic departure from the original, says director

But it will feature a character creator.

Telltale is working on a Stranger Things game

And Minecraft: Story Mode is coming to Netflix.

Bethesda says Fallout 76 'is not just a full-on PvP game'

You don't lose all your stuff if another player kills you.

The Resident Evil 2 remake is looking like fantastic, gruesome survival horror

Here's 15 minutes of gameplay.

Fallout 76 is based on plans for Fallout 4 multiplayer

"As Fallout 4's going on, it becomes 'no, we should really do it as its own thing.'"

Id Software boss says original Rage was 'every shade of brown'

Rage 2 is a bright, colorful game, and there's a good reason for it.

Destiny fans built a shrine to Cayde-6 at E3

May he rest in peace.

Soulcalibur 6 release date set, watch Geralt in action

He's so pretty.

Fortnite World Cup 2019 announced

Epic will not allow the sale of teams or franchises.

Cyberpunk 2077 won't ship with multiplayer, but might do after launch

CD Projekt Red is concentrating on the single-player game.

Anthem won't have player-to-player trading at launch

Matchmaking is designed to limit griefing, says Mark Darrah.

Fortnite Celebrity Pro-Am Twitch channel breaks 700,000 concurrent viewers

That's one hell of a big event.

You can play Cyberpunk 2077 as a woman or a man

CD Projekt's next game features a character creation system.

Cyberpunk 2077 is an FPS

The distinction between genres is so blurred, though.

Fallout 76 will have 'real-time' VATS

But not as we're used to.

Ruin your friendships again in Overcooked 2

Return to the kitchen this August.

Bungie confirms that Year 1 gear will carry over into Destiny 2 Forsaken

Current legendaries will still be useful after September 4.

BioWare: 'Mass Effect is certainly not dead'

Mike Gamble's focus is on Anthem, but ME hasn't been left behind.

Anthem 'has a climax and conclusion but the game continues after that'

BioWare executive producer Mark Darrah hosts an impromptu AMA.

Nioh 2 announced at Sony's E3 press conference

Team Ninja to develop the sequel.

Watch the Resident Evil 2 remake debut trailer

The spruced up Raccoon City is due in January.

Control is Remedy's new third-person adventure

Due in 2019 and published by 505 Games.

Telltale shows off in-game footage of The Walking Dead's final season

The new art style is really something.

Hitman 2's new Miami level dazzled in this new trailer It's gorgeous.

Rapture Rejects is a 2D battle royale based on webcomic Cyanide & Happiness Think Fortnite meets Don't Starve .

A fresh look at Anno 1800

Ubisoft BlueByte brought a world exclusive trailer to the PC Gaming Show.

Ooblets go to battle by busting sweet dance moves

Even when they brawl with each other, Ooblets are adorable.

Noita is a hilarious, horrifying wizard death experiment

Where every pixel is simulated.

Don't Starve's Hamlet expansion looks neat

As showcased in this here trailer.

Overkill's The Walking Dead is due this November

It's got a new head-popping trailer, too.

Just Cause 4 shows off its shiny new engine at the PC Gaming Show

Avalanche shows off what the new version Apex engine can do.

Space disaster sim Genesis Alpha One gets a September release date

And a new trailer.

New Star Citizen trailer teases Alpha 3.2

Look at all this pretty space.

Sable trailer shows off its gorgeous futuristic exploration

Seriously, this one's a looker.

Night Call is a suave noir adventure game

Pick up fares and solve murders in Paris.

Morning Star is a 'post-cyberpunk' farming sim

Where computers are the soil and data are the crops. It looks very cool.

Bravery Network Online is a fast and frantic Pokemon-style RPG

Flicker Gloves, Round Ends, Claymores, Pecks and—take a look for yourself.

Killing Floor 2's Summer Sideshow update adds an airship map

Treacherous Skies brings new maps, features and guns.

Yakuza 0 and Yakuza Kiwami coming to PC

Boom. Valkyria Chronicles 4 is en route, too.

Warframe's anticipated story update, The Sacrifice, is coming this week

The next major chapter in Warframe's story.

Watch the creepy new trailer for The Sinking City

Have a drink in this Lovecraftian adventure.

See Hunt: Showdown's new crossbows and wet, wormy monster

It sounds gross, but you'll want to see this.

Star Control: Origins teases new in-game footage

And it's out in September.

The Forgotten City is a new standalone game based on the award-winning mod

Watch the first gameplay trailer here.

Satisfactory is a factory-builder that echoes Ark, Subnautica, Factorio

Coffee Stain Studios' latest looks lovely.

The Division 2 will not have a battle royale mode

"Nope," says Ubisoft.

For Honor is yours for free on Uplay if you download it before June 18

And once you've got it, it's yours forever.

For Honor announces 4 new heroes, new story, new 4v4 castle siege

In its biggest expansion to date.

The Crew 2's open beta kicks off next week

Start your engines early between June 21-24.

Ubisoft's psychological thriller Transference ditches VR requirement

And is coming this fall.

The Division 2 will have 8-player raids and a year of free expansions

Watch two new trailers from Ubisoft's E3 presser.

Trials Rising coming next year

Crash your bike and ragdoll hard come February, 2019.

Beyond Good and Evil 2 teases the return of Jade

BG&E 2 dropped a new full-on cinematic trailer.

Beyond Good and Evil 2 teases explosive in-game footage

And showed off some snippets of combat .

The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit

Is "your first steps into the world" of Life is Strange 2.

Monster Hunter: World is coming to Final Fantasy 14

By way of a new crossover this summer.

Square Enix announces The Quiet Man with the worst trailer of E3 so far

See for yourself.

Babylon's Fall is the latest game from Platinum

With world wars, judgement days and futuristic knights.

Just Cause 4 video shows off extreme weather and new stunt tools

Weather-inflicted destruction looks like a huge addition to the sandbox.

Dragon Quest 11 trailer tells 'The Legend of the Luminary'

Echoes of an Elusive Age comes to PC in September.

EA says Battlefield 5 cosmetics "need to be believable, need to fit with the era."

A list which might include bagpipes and Scottish broadswords.

Devolver Digital's E3 2018 showcase

It had gore, a homage to Robocop, and actual game announcements.

Metal Wolf Chaos XD, a From Software game from 2004, is getting a remaster

And it's coming to PC later this year.

Bethesda announces space-faring RPG Starfield

Rumoured for years, Bethesda has now finally confirmed its existence.

The Elder Scrolls 6 announced

We don't know much, but it definitely exists.

Bethesda reveals Skyrim Very Special Edition for Alexa

Seriously, it's real.

Fallout 76 is an online game

And, yes, you can nuke other players.

Wolfenstein: Youngblood is a co-op game starring B.J's twin daughters

This intriguing standalone spin-off is due next year.

Elder Scrolls Legends trailer shows off the game's forthcoming revamp

ESL is gonna look a whole lot prettier, soon.

Rage 2 trailer shows off guns, special powers, and a weird post-apocalypse

Rage 2's latest showing teased its unique style of end-of-the-world action.

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition coming to PC this winter

The fan-favorite Tales will finally hit PC, with its bonus PS3 content included.

William Gibson doesn't think Cyberpunk 2077 is cyberpunk enough

The prominent cyberpunk author called Cyberpunk 2077's E3 trailer "generic."

Cyberpunk 2077 trailer secretly confirms there will be no microtransactions

Microtransactions? "In a single player role-playing game? Are you nuts?"

Cyberpunk 2077 revealed

At last we got a glimpse of our next RPG obsession.

Halo Infinite is coming to PC

But what is it? Looks like we'll have to wait.

Gears Tactics is a PC-only turn-based strategy game

Made by Splash Damage.

Metro Exodus nails down a February release date February 22, to be exact. Check out the wasteland shooter's latest trailer in this direction .

Gears of War 5 coming in 2019, stars Kait from Gears 4

A returning character takes the lead in the next main Gears game.

Dying Light 2 announced and Chris Avellone is designing the story

Decisions you make will have radical effects on the city.

A new Battletoads game is coming

It's due in 2019.

Just Cause 4 is coming in December, features scary weather

Sandstorms, blizzards and more lie ahead.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider shows off its jungles

And Lara is one with them, we're guessing.

Jump Force is a new Shonen Jump mash-up fighting game

Finally, we can settle all those fan-fic message board debates.

A new Tunic trailer shows off adorable fox combat

Foxes with swords.

Devil May Cry 5 confirmed, coming to PC

Billed as a "true sequel" to DMC4.

Cuphead is getting The Delicious Last Course DLC

More cartoons coming in 2019.

PUBG teases a fourth map with snow, due this winter

Bring a jacket.

The Division 2 footage shows an overgrown, devastated Washington, D.C.

Bigger environments, new gear, and a new setting feature.

We Happy Few out in August, Microsoft acquires developer Compulsion Games

After two years, We Happy Few leaves Early Access.

Battlefield 5 War Stories trailer shows off the first chapter

Another vague peek at singleplayer.

Microsoft has acquired Hellblade studio Ninja Theory

The studio joins several others in growing roster.

Forza Horizon 4 is going to the UK

Seasons, motorcycles, and hovercrafts are coming this October.

Fallout 76 is 4 times the size of Fallout 4, gets a gameplay trailer

Sounds big. We'll see more at Bethesda's conference.

Crackdown 3 gets an explosive new gameplay trailer

It's still set for February 2019, fingers-crossed.

From Software announces Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

It's a third person action game like Dark Souls coming next year.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps gets a beautiful new E3 gameplay trailer

It's coming in 2019, too.

See Anthem in action

This is what BioWare's co-op shooter will look like.

Anthem gets a release date

It's coming in February.

Battlefield 5 multiplayer gameplay revealed

Check out what DICE's new WW2 FPS looks like .

Battlefield 5 will get a 'royale' mode

No FPS is safe this year.



Look what EA has done to Command & Conquer

Prepare to be a little disappointed, unless you're big into mobile strategy.

Anthem will not have romance options

No love for these Javelins.

EA reveals Sea of Solitude, an exploration-based game

It's about a world where people turn into monsters.

Madden 19 is coming to PC

After years away. Exciting.

Anthem has no loot boxes

The game will be upfront about what you're paying for.

Battlefront 2 is getting Clone Wars content

Including General Grievous as a hero character.



Unravel 2 revealed

And surprise! It's out now.

EA announces Origin Access Premier, an all-in-one subscription

Play every EA game at release for $100 a year.

FIFA 19 revealed

And it'll feature the UEFA Champions League.

Respawn's Star Wars game is called Jedi: Fallen Order

And it's out in fall 2019.

Battlefield 5's new destruction system is shown off

Get a look at a tank driving through a house.

Dontnod announces new project

Twin Mirror is a new game from the Life Is Strange creators.

Hitman 2 is coming in November

Don't miss the Sean Bean-starring trailer.

Anthem will have no offline mode

Even playing solo, you'll need an internet connection. It won't feature PvP either.