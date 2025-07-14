Destiny 2 The Edge of Fate release time and maintenance start

The Destiny 2 The Edge of Fate release time is soon to be upon us, and as with previous years, maintenance downtime will start a bit earlier, letting Bungie hopefully launch the expansion with minimal turbulence—not that I'm exactly hopeful on that count.

Don't get me wrong, I'm still a regular Destiny 2 player, but the year Bungie manages to release an expansion with no extended maintenance downtime or server issues is the year hell freezes over.

Below, I've included all the details about when maintenance starts on Tuesday, plus a little list of things you should probably get done before it starts (and the current Destiny year ends). You can also preload The Edge of Fate, so I've added a section for that below, too.

Destiny 2 The Edge of Fate release times and maintenance start

Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate | Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The pre-launch maintenance downtime period for Destiny 2 The Edge of Fate starts at 5:45 AM PDT on Tuesday, July 15 (1:45 pm BST, 8:45 am EDT) and runs all the way up to the launch of the expansion on the same day at:

10 am PDT (West Coast US)

1 pm EDT (East Coast US)

6 pm BST (UK)

7 pm CEST (Europe)

3 am AEST, July 16 (Australia)

This is the same as the usual Destiny 2 weekly reset time, but I will eat my hat if there aren't launch-related issues, either due to prolonged maintenance downtime or servers crashing out. If maintenance time has ended but you still can't get in, check either the Destiny 2 server and update status page or Bungie Service Status for live updates on X.

Is there a Destiny 2 The Edge of Fate preload?

(Image credit: Bungie)

You can preload The Edge of Fate on Steam at 6 am PDT (2 pm BST, 9 am EDT) on Tuesday July 15, 15 minutes after the maintenance downtime starts, and it's the same for anyone on the Epic Game Store.. The storage required for each storefront is:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Platform Required storage Post-install size Steam 331.40 GB 148.40 GB Epic Games Store 329.24 GB 182.83 GB Microsoft Store 138.81 GB 138.81 GB

This includes the current install size of Destiny 2 on Steam. For full details, see the relevant This Week in Destiny.

What should I do before Destiny 2 The Edge of Fate?

(Image credit: Bungie)

In previous years, we've recommended the craftable weapons to grab before the year's content up and disappears, but since Bungie removed a lot of seasonal weapon crafting, that's kind of pointless now.

Still, there are a variety of changes coming with The Edge of Fate, including new armour set bonuses and armour 3.0. Here are some things to make sure you do before the season (and year) ends: