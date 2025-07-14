Destiny 2 The Edge of Fate release time and maintenance start
Preload and play Destiny's new Kepler-based expansion.
The Destiny 2 The Edge of Fate release time is soon to be upon us, and as with previous years, maintenance downtime will start a bit earlier, letting Bungie hopefully launch the expansion with minimal turbulence—not that I'm exactly hopeful on that count.
Don't get me wrong, I'm still a regular Destiny 2 player, but the year Bungie manages to release an expansion with no extended maintenance downtime or server issues is the year hell freezes over.
Below, I've included all the details about when maintenance starts on Tuesday, plus a little list of things you should probably get done before it starts (and the current Destiny year ends). You can also preload The Edge of Fate, so I've added a section for that below, too.
Destiny 2 The Edge of Fate release times and maintenance start
The pre-launch maintenance downtime period for Destiny 2 The Edge of Fate starts at 5:45 AM PDT on Tuesday, July 15 (1:45 pm BST, 8:45 am EDT) and runs all the way up to the launch of the expansion on the same day at:
- 10 am PDT (West Coast US)
- 1 pm EDT (East Coast US)
- 6 pm BST (UK)
- 7 pm CEST (Europe)
- 3 am AEST, July 16 (Australia)
This is the same as the usual Destiny 2 weekly reset time, but I will eat my hat if there aren't launch-related issues, either due to prolonged maintenance downtime or servers crashing out. If maintenance time has ended but you still can't get in, check either the Destiny 2 server and update status page or Bungie Service Status for live updates on X.
Is there a Destiny 2 The Edge of Fate preload?
You can preload The Edge of Fate on Steam at 6 am PDT (2 pm BST, 9 am EDT) on Tuesday July 15, 15 minutes after the maintenance downtime starts, and it's the same for anyone on the Epic Game Store.. The storage required for each storefront is:
Platform
Required storage
Post-install size
Steam
331.40 GB
148.40 GB
Epic Games Store
329.24 GB
182.83 GB
Microsoft Store
138.81 GB
138.81 GB
This includes the current install size of Destiny 2 on Steam. For full details, see the relevant This Week in Destiny.
What should I do before Destiny 2 The Edge of Fate?
In previous years, we've recommended the craftable weapons to grab before the year's content up and disappears, but since Bungie removed a lot of seasonal weapon crafting, that's kind of pointless now.
Still, there are a variety of changes coming with The Edge of Fate, including new armour set bonuses and armour 3.0. Here are some things to make sure you do before the season (and year) ends:
- Claim any seasonal seals and rewards
- Grab any season pass rewards
- Collect rewards from the seasonal vendor and other vendors like Shaxx, Zavala, Drifter, Saint-14, Rahool and Banshee
- Do the Derealize mission to get Barrow-Dyad and complete Sunless Cell with it equipped to get the first catalyst (if you don't want to wait till it's added to the rotation in future)
- Make some space in your vault and decide which rolls you want to keep for this year's guns and armour, since there's a whole lot of new stuff coming but no new vault expansion
