Best Amazon Prime Day PC gaming deals

It's Amazon Prime Day time again. Jeff Bezos' mob has announced a new two-day sales period for Tuesday July 11th and Wednesday 12th this year, and you know that every single retailer in the land is going to be jumping on board. We'll see competing sales from the likes of Newegg and Best Buy, to name but a few, with battles to see who can get the cheapest price on the best PC gaming tech.

The event is mainly aimed at those who subscribe to Amazon Prime, with some of the best Amazon deals only available to members. It's a great package, to be fair, with free delivery and free Prime Video to name just a few of the perks. And if you don't already have Prime yourself, there's always the 30-day free trial which you can start today to cover yourself for Prime Day this year.

Amazon isn't always the best place for getting the best new PC gaming hardware at the best prices, however, and you may well find better gaming PC, laptop, monitor, and component deals at the other retailers. We'll be highlighting the best deals no matter where they're from, so you can be sure that if you're after a good PC gaming deal this Prime Day we've got you covered.

We won't highlight every discounted product, because there are sure to be some terrible tech given sale prices to tempt people to spend on obsolete hardware; we make it our focus to only show you the kit you should really consider buying for your own PC gaming setup. And we'll be regularly updating this page all the way up to, and during, Amazon Prime Day 2023.

Amazon Prime Day top deals

Gigabyte G5 KF | Nvidia RTX 4060 | Intel Core i5 12500H | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 144Hz | 8GB DDR4 | 512GB SSD | $1,099 $999 at Newegg (save $100)

The Gigabyte G5 is our favorite affordable gaming laptop around right now, packing the RTX 4060 GPU for some serious 1080p gaming performance in a budget package. It's a smart spec that essentially uses an otherwise older specification with the simple addition of just the new Nvidia RTX 40-series graphics chip. The 512GB SSD is a bit miserly, but that is upgradeable, but the 8GB of DDR4 memory is the tougher issue. Again, the memory is upgradeable but it's still a bit frustrating. Still, a great gaming laptop for the money.

MSI Katana 15 | Nvidia RTX 4070 | Intel Core i7 12650H | 15.6-inch | 144Hz | 1080p | 16GB DDR5 | 1TB SSD | $1,499 $1,359.99 at Newegg (save $139)

Proof that Nvidia's new RTX 40-series graphics tech doesn't always come at a crazy price. This RTX 4070 laptop is relatively affordable and comes ready to roll with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. The 15.6-inch screen rocks IPS tech and 144Hz, too. OK, it runs last-gen Intel CPU tech, but with six performance cores, it has all the processing grunt you need for gaming.

Skytech Shadow | Ryzen 5 5600X | RTX 4060 Ti | 16GB DDR4 RAM | 1TB NVMe SSD | $1,167.99 at Newegg

Another banger for Skytech, with this smashing low-end combo that's technically not on sale. The company is keeping the cost down with an affordable, yet still great-for-gaming, Ryzen 5 5600X processor. Paired with the RTX 4060 Ti you shouldn't have trouble at 1080p or 1440p. And for that price I've no complaints, even on the side of supporting components.

HP Omen 45L | Core i9 13900K | Nvidia RTX 4090 | 16GB DDR5-5200 | 1TB SSD + 1TB HDD | $3,999.99 $3,149.99 at HP (save $850)

This is the cheapest RTX 4090 gaming PC we've seen that isn't just rocking a CPU from a few generations ago. This is pretty much as good as it gets in terms of a CPU and GPU combo, and that is a stonking discount on the original price. Given the price of SSD storage at the moment, it's a shame we don't get a 2TB SSD instead of that extra hard drive, and I'd want more memory for a top-end machine. But those are minor concerns that are easily fixed if they ever become an issue for you.

ASRock RX 6600 | 8GB | 1,792 shaders | 2,491MHz | $199.99 $179.99 at Newegg (save $20 with promo code VGAEXCAA686)

The RX 6600 is a quality 1080p GPU now that its price creeps ever lower. At the sub-$200 point, we're getting a budget graphics card that delivers high frame rates in the latest games at top 1080p graphics presets. At least AMD and Intel are bringing GPU pricing down, eh?

ASRock Challenger D RX 6700 XT | 12GB GDDR6 | 2560 shaders | 2,615MHz boost | $329.99 £309.99 at Newegg (save $20 with code VGAEXCAA766)

The RX 6700 XT is still our favorite mid-range gaming GPU, competing with Nvidia's regularly more expensive RTX 3060 Ti. This is the cheapest version we've yet found and comes with a solid, dual-fan cooler and a decent price tag. Use promo code VGAEXCAA766 to get the final $20 off.

Asus VG27AQA1A | 27-inch | 1440p | 170Hz | VA | $269.99 $199.99 at Newegg (save $70 with $20 rebate)

Another day, another great 1440p gaming monitor going for ~$200. This Asus screen delivers all the necessary specs for a great gaming monitor and you really can't argue with that price.

ASRock Phantom PG34WQ15R2B | 34-inch | 165Hz | 3440 x 1440 | VA | $379.99 $339.99 at Newegg (save $40)

You can't beat a high-refresh 34-inch ultrawide gaming panel in terms of bang for buck and ASRock gives you that particular bang for less buck than ever. As we found in our review, this 1ms 165Hz VA panel has no major weaknesses and makes for a really nice overall package for the money.

WD Black SN850X | 1TB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 7,300MB/s read | 6,300MB/s write | $159.99 $59.99 at Newegg (save $100)

This is our favourite SSD for gaming right now. Unlike the cheaper SN770, the SN850X encapsulates the best that PCIe 4.0 has to offer in terms of performance. That makes it a great fit for a boot drive with space to spare for your game library, and at this price we're happy to pay the premium for its higher speed.

Sabrent Rocket 2230 | 1TB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 4,750MB/s read | 4,300MB/s write | $269.99 $109.95 at Amazon (save $160)

This is a very high capacity version of our favourite 2230 form factor NVMe SSD for the Steam Deck. While you are paying a premium for handheld compatibility, pairing this with the cheap Steam Deck would save you $80.01 over the top capacity Deck, and double the storage space.

Amazon Prime Day gaming laptop deals

MSI GF65 Thin | Nvidia RTX 3060 | Intel Core i5 10500H | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 144Hz | 16GB | 512GB SSD | $1,999.99 $797 at Amazon (save $1,203)

It's getting harder to recommend RTX 30-series machines in the face of the newer RTX 40-series, especially without a good discount. And while the CPU is a couple of generations old in this MSI machine, the rest of the spec is decent for a $797 gaming system.

MSI Cyborg | Nvidia RTX 4050 | Intel Core i5 12450H | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 144Hz | 8GB DDR4 | 512GB SSD | $799.99 at Best Buy (save $200)

This might be one of the first RTX 40-series gaming laptops for under $1,000 we've seen so far. The MSI Cyborg is a nice little budget 1080p gaming laptop that should get a decent fps boost thanks to the magic of Nvidia's DLSS Frame Generation tech. It outperforms anything more expensive systems with an RTX 3050 GPU pretty soundly. But we don't love the 8GB of RAM.

Gigabyte G5 KF | Nvidia RTX 4060 | Intel Core i5 12500H | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 144Hz | 8GB DDR4 | 512GB SSD | $1,099 $999 at Newegg (save $100)

The Gigabyte G5 is our favorite affordable gaming laptop around right now, packing the RTX 4060 GPU for some serious 1080p gaming performance in a budget package. It's a smart spec that essentially uses an otherwise older specification with the simple addition of just the new Nvidia RTX 40-series graphics chip. The 512GB SSD is a bit miserly, but that is upgradeable, but the 8GB of DDR4 memory is the tougher issue. Again, the memory is upgradeable but it's still a bit frustrating. Still, a great gaming laptop for the money.

MSI Katana 15 | 15-inch | RTX 4060 | Intel Core i5 12450H | 16GB DDR5 | 1TB SSD | $1,199 at Newegg

This is the RTX 4060 laptop to buy right now. For a little over $1,000, you can score a brand new RTX 4060 in a laptop that's not massively underpowered in some other way. Usually we'd see manufacturers skimp on the SSD or RAM to get the cost down to this level, but here you're looking at a healthy 16GB of DDR5 and a 1TB NVMe drive. Lovely.

Asus TUF 15-inch | RTX 4060 | Ryzen 9 7940HS | 16GB DDR5 | 512GB SSD | 1080p | 144Hz | $1,399 $1,179 at B&H Photo (save $220)

This laptop comes with impressive specs for the money and doesn't skimp on any key parts (except maybe the SSD, but at least that's upgradeable). The Ryzen 9 CPU is great, and the RTX 4060 will comfortably match the 1080p, 144Hz screen with top-notch gaming performance.

Alienware m17 R5 | RX 6700M | AMD Ryzen 7 6800H| 17.3-inch | 1080p | 360Hz | 16GB DDR5-4800 | 512GB NVMe SSD | $1,849.99 $1,249.99 at Dell (save $600)

This config of the Alienware m17 R5 offers immense speed on that 1080p panel, for a competitive edge. A nice, big 17-inch display could replace your aging desktop if you saw fit. I would have liked to see a larger SSD and a bit more RAM, but this is still a solid all-AMD buy.

MSI Katana 15 | Nvidia RTX 4070 | Intel Core i7 12650H | 15.6-inch | 144Hz | 1080p | 16GB DDR5 | 1TB SSD | $1,499 $1,359.99 at Newegg (save $139)

Proof that Nvidia's new RTX 40-series graphics tech doesn't always come at a crazy price. This RTX 4070 laptop is relatively affordable and comes ready to roll with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. The 15.6-inch screen rocks IPS tech and 144Hz, too. OK, it runs last-gen Intel CPU tech, but with six performance cores, it has all the processing grunt you need for gaming.

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 | Nvidia RTX 3080 | AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX | 15.6-inch | 300Hz | 1080p | 16GB DDR5 | 1TB SSD | $1,999 $1,649 at Amazon (save $350)

If you need portability and power, this Strix Scar 15 should be right up your alley. Its most impressive feature is its buttery smooth 300Hz display on an IPS panel. This means you'll be able to play most of your favorite shooters at 1080p on high settings and still hit some pretty impressive framerates.

Lenovo Legion Slim 7i | Nvidia RTX 4070 | Intel Core i9 13900H | 16-inch | 1600p | 240Hz | 16GB DDR5-5200 | 1TB NVMe SSD | $2,099 $1,779 at Lenovo (save $320)

If you're looking Legion laptop with more of a low profile, this Legion Slim 7i with an RTX 4070 might give you the portability and power you're craving.

For less than $2,000, you're getting a sleek-looking system with a lovely 16-inch 1600p display at 240Hz.

MSI Pulse 15 | RTX 4070 | Intel Core i9 13900H | 32GB DDR5 | 1TB SSD | 1440p | 165Hz | $1,899 $1,799 at Newegg (save $100)

This laptop offers a higher-spec CPU and more RAM than most you'll find cheaper with an RTX 4070. If you're after a laptop that can deliver for work, creative pursuits, and gaming, this will be a better fit for it.

Gigabyte Aorus 17H | Nvidia RTX 4080 | Intel Core i9 13900H | 17-inch | 1080p | 360Hz | 16GB DDR5 | 1TB SSD | $2,599 $2,199 at Newegg (save $400)

This is just about the most affordable RTX 4080 gaming laptop we've found, though it is worth noting it's of the less popular, kinda vast 17.3-inch screen size. That does make it a good desktop replacement, though not necessarily a great portable system. Still, that Nvidia GPU will fly at the native resolution of this 1080p screen, and could get close to those 360Hz figures on your favorite esports-y games.

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i | Nvidia RTX 4080 | Intel Core i9 13900HX | 16-inch | 1600p | 240Hz | 32GB DDR5-5600 | 1TB NVMe SSD | $2,749 $2,599 at B&H Photo (save $150.99)

This is a surprise: a discount on the best RTX 4080 laptop I've tested. It's a fantastic notebook, offering performance that can often match and sometimes beat an RTX 4090-based system. There's a high-performance CPU to back it up, a decent, bright 1600p screen, and a fair amount of storage. All with a discount. Neat.

Amazon Prime Day gaming PC deals

Ipason gaming desktop | AMD Ryzen 5 5600G | 16GB DDR4-3200 | 500GB NVMe SSD | $849.99 $499 at Newegg (save $350.99) plus a $25 gift card

You can game on this machine to a certain extent—the integrated Vega GPU on the Ryzen chip will certainly support 720p gaming at lower settings. But we're listing it here as a good base from which to add your own graphics card for a quick, powerful new gaming PC. The AMD CPU is a good six-core, 12-thread job, and the 16GB RAM will run everything you need. The 500GB SSD could be bigger, but that's an easy, cheap upgrade.

HP Pavilion | Ryzen 3 5300G | AMD RX 5500 | 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $759.99 $605.31 at Amazon (save $154.68)

Affordable gaming PCs are tough to find, and sometimes it is necessary to go back to older generations of hardware to hit a tight budget. But the eight-thread Ryzen chip still has something to offer, and the RX 5500 OEM GPU will deliver 1080p gaming performance around the same level as the current RX 6500 XT. For the money, it will be a decent baseline to start from.

CLX SET gaming desktop | AMD Ryzen 7 5700G | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $769.99 $689.99 at Best Buy (save $80)

Okay, hear me out here. While this doesn;t come with a GPU, if you were to pick up this machine with it's eight-core CPU, plenty of RAM, and lots of storage, you could buy a graphics card separately and fit it into this machine yourself. My vote would be the AMD Radeon RX 6700 10GB, which you can pick up on Best Buy for $289.99. Combine that with this machine and you've got a really great mid-range gaming PC for $1,020.

Lenovo IdeaCentre Gaming 5i | Intel Core i5 12400| RTX 3050 | 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $949.99 $749.99 at Amazon (save $200)

If you're looking for a budget system for around $700, you could do worse than this IdeaCentre desktop. It's not super powerful, but with the RTX 3050 inside and Nvidia's DLSS tech, you could eke out some decent framerates at 1080p on medium settings.

Yeyian Katana X10 | Core i5 11400F | Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti | 16GB RAM | 500GB SSD | $1,399 $939 at Newegg (save $460)

This is a good deal for a mid-tier gaming PC, especially when many rigs around this price are delivering you an RTX 3060. The Core i5 is still a really solid CPU today, and RTX 3060 Ti is probably the best mainstream GPU of Nvidia's last generation of cards. You also get a full 16GB RAM and a 500GB NVMe SSD... which you'll probably want to give a little more storage down the line.

Skytech Shiva II | Core i5 12400F | Nvidia RTX 3060 12GB | 16GB RAM | 500GB PCIe SSD | $999.99 at Amazon

The 12-thread Intel Core i5 is still one of the best gaming CPUs around, and with the back up of a 500GB NVMe SSD and 16GB RAM the Skytech rig is a decent rig when specced out with the RTX 3060 card. The $1,000 price tag is probably the limit of what you'd want to pay for this config, though, and Nvidia is the more expensive of the three GPU makers at this sort of performance level.

Skytech Shadow | Ryzen 5 5600X | RTX 4060 Ti | 16GB DDR4 RAM | 1TB NVMe SSD | $1,167.99 at Newegg

Another banger for Skytech, with this smashing low-end combo that's technically not on sale. The company is keeping the cost down with an affordable, yet still great-for-gaming, Ryzen 5 5600X processor. Paired with the RTX 4060 Ti you shouldn't have trouble at 1080p or 1440p. And for that price I've no complaints, even on the side of supporting components.

Alienware Aurora R13 | Core i7 12700F | AMD RX 6700 XT | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,949.99 $1,199.99 at Dell (save $750)

It's a little more than we'd hope to pay now, but it's not bad for Alienware. Pair that Core i7 12700F with the , and you've got yourself a decent last-gen machine that RX 6700 XT and it shouldn't have trouble gaming or rendering at 1080p. You might want to nab a larger NVMe drive, however.

Skytech Siege Gaming PC | AMD Ryzen 7 5800X | Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti | 1TB SSD | 16GB RAM | $3,299.99 $1,749.99 at Newegg (save $1,550)

That's right; we tracked down another RTX 40-series-powered PC on sale. This Skytech Siege has a Ryzen 7 5800X CPU with an RTX 4070 Ti GPU backing it up. You're giving yourself some really good performance for less than two grand. And you could dip your toes into some 4K gaming.

Skytech Chronos Gaming PC | Intel Core i7 12700F | Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti | 1TB SSD | 16GB RAM | $1,999.99 $1,799.99 at Newegg (save $200)

Here's a deal on an actual RTX 40-series-powered PC. And they said it couldn't be done. This PC comes with Nvidia's RTX 4070 Ti, which is a mighty 4K beast powered by the Ada Lovelace architecture. It's ultimately a pricey card, deal or no deal, and that's reflected in the price tag before you today, but for the performance, we can just about make peace with $1,800.

Skytech Gaming Siege 4 | AMD Ryzen 7 5700X | Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti | 16GB DDR4-3200 | 1TB PCIe SSD | $1,899.99 $1,799.99 at Best Buy (save $100)

While the RAM is a little lacking, this isn't a terrible core spec for the price. The CPU is a little old, but still a capable one, especially when there's Nvidia's smashing RTX 4070 Ti backing it up. A terabyte of storage won't go amiss, either.

Lenovo Legion Tower 7i | Intel i7 13700KF | RTX 4070 Ti 12GB | 16GB DDR5 RAM | 1TB SSD | $2,429.99 $2,079.99 at Lenovo (save $350)

This Legion Tower is a powerful configuration for just a little over $2,000. The RTX 4070 Ti is a solid GPU that's perfect for 1440p gaming. I would love to have seen an NVMe SSD, but that's always an upgrade you can do further down the road.

CyberpowerPC Gamer Master | AMD Ryzen 7 7700X | RX 7900 XT | 16GB DDR5 RAM | 1TB PCIe SSD | $2,089.99 at Amazon

Not technically a deal, and not necessarily as great a pricing as you could get a PC with Nvidia's competing RTX 4070 Ti for. But as an all-AMD gaming PC, it's worth a look, particularly with that nice, large PCIe drive and DDR5 RAM.

Skytech Chronos | Intel Core i7 12700F | AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX | 1TB NVMe SSD | 16GB RAM | $2,644.99 $2,199.99 at Newegg (save $545)

While you're going last-gen on the Intel CPU here, that's a rather beastly AMD GPU. It may not be a consistent RTX 4080 competitor, but it'll get the job done at 4K. Pair that with a nice chunk of storage, and you've got yourself a pretty decent gaming PC for the price.

Gaming RDY IWRG209 | AMD Ryzen 7 7700X | RTX 4070 Ti | 32GB DDR5-5600 | 2TB NVMe SSD | $2,449 $2,299 at iBuyPower (save $150)

Smashing it with this beefed up spec, iBuyPower brings together all the things you need for gaming and more. This thing will not only hit high frame rates at 4K, it will keep you running smooth should you chose to use it as a workstation, too. Two terabytes is more than enough storage to keep all your AAA games downloaded, and topped with a tasty lump of speedy DDR5 RAM, that's money well spent if you ask me.

Lenovo Legion Tower 7i | Intel i7 13700KF | RTX 4080 16GB | 16GB DDR5 RAM | 512GB SSD | $2,989.99 $2,319.99 at Lenovo (save $670)

Another powerful Legion Tower gaming desktop is on sale; this time around, it's got an RTX 4080 and 32GB of DDR5 RAM doing the heavy lifting. Aside from the mediocre storage, you can't go wrong with this desktop, especially if you want to do some serious 4K gaming.

ABS Vortex Ruby | Ryzen 7 7700X | Nvidia RTX 4080 | 32GB DDR5 RAM | 2TB PCIe SSD | $2,599.99 $2,499.99 at Newegg (save $150)

A pretty immense spec here for the price. That AMD CPU can hit 5.15GHz under full all-core loads and paired with the RTX 4080, and you'll experience some real GeForce. There is not much room for overclocking with that 750W PSU, but a 2TB NVMe drive and 36GB of DDR5 RAM means you won't need to upgrade for a while.

Cyberpower PC Gamer Supreme | Core i7 13700KF | Nvidia RTX 4080 | 16GB DDR5 RAM | 2TB HDD + 1TB PCIe SSD | $2,770.13 at Newegg

A 13th Gen champ here with Nvidia's latest GPU offering, too. It's pricey, but considering it comes with not only a sweet GPU but it also has DDR5 RAM and heaps of storage. Shame there's an HDD, but I suppose you can't have everything.

HP Omen 45L | Core i9 13900K | Nvidia RTX 4090 | 16GB DDR5-5200 | 1TB SSD + 1TB HDD | $3,999.99 $3,149.99 at HP (save $850)

This is the cheapest RTX 4090 gaming PC we've seen that isn't just rocking a CPU from a few generations ago. This is pretty much as good as it gets in terms of a CPU and GPU combo, and that is a stonking discount on the original price. Given the price of SSD storage at the moment, it's a shame we don't get a 2TB SSD instead of that extra hard drive, and I'd want more memory for a top-end machine. But those are minor concerns that are easily fixed if they ever become an issue for you.

Amazon Prime Day graphics card deals

ASRock RX 6600 | 8GB | 1,792 shaders | 2,491MHz | $199.99 $179.99 at Newegg (save $20 with promo code VGAEXCAA686)

The RX 6600 is a quality 1080p GPU now that its price creeps ever lower. At the sub-$200 point, we're getting a budget graphics card that delivers high frame rates in the latest games at top 1080p graphics presets. At least AMD and Intel are bringing GPU pricing down, eh?

ASRock Phantom Gaming D RX 6600 XT | 8GB GDDR6 | 2,048 shaders | 2,607MHz boost | $224.99 at Newegg

Another nice budget offering now it's seen a price drop; this card will beat the RTX 3060, and while it's not as fast as the RX 6650 XT on our best graphics cards list, it's a great budget alternative, especially this sub-$250 price.

ASRock Challenger Arc A750 | 8GB | 28 Xe Cores | 2,050MHz | $289 $249.99 at Newegg (save $40)

The Intel discrete graphics cards have only gotten more relevant since their inauspicious launch. With successive driver releases increasing performance and now a significant price drop, the A750 is now one of the most tempting budget GPUs around. It's a bit more power hungry than AMD's RX 6600 but is a super capable 1080p card knocking both RTX 3050 and RTX 3060 out of the value GPU stakes. This ASRock version also performs slightly better than the stock Intel-made version, too, and now costs the same.

ASRock Challenger D RX 6700 XT | 12GB GDDR6 | 2560 shaders | 2,615MHz boost | $329.99 £309.99 at Newegg (save $20 with code VGAEXCAA766)

The RX 6700 XT is still our favorite mid-range gaming GPU, competing with Nvidia's regularly more expensive RTX 3060 Ti. This is the cheapest version we've yet found and comes with a solid, dual-fan cooler and a decent price tag. Use promo code VGAEXCAA766 to get the final $20 off.

ASRock Phantom Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XT | 20GB GDDR6 | 5,376 shaders | 2,450MHz boost | $899 $779.99 at Newegg (save $120 with code VGAEXCAA744)

Seeing a bunch of RX 7900 XTs selling for well less than MSRP is a welcome sight. What we like about ASRock Phantom is that it should run quieter than your average RX 7900 XT. We all could do with a little noise from our PC.

PNY RTX 4070 Ti | 12GB | 7,680 shaders | 2,610MHz boost | $839.99 $799.99 at Best Buy (save $40)

This is a straightforward reference-spec card from PNY and comes with the same cooler we've checked out on the company's RTX 4080. And it worked well on the beefier chip, so I'm not concerned about how effective it'll be with an RTX 4070 Ti. It's only a modest discount and still only at the base $799 reference price, but is still a great alternative if you couldn't pick up a Founders Edition card.

ZOTAC RTX 4080 16GB Trinity OC | 16GB GDDR6X | 9728 shaders | 2520MHz boost | $1,299.99 $1,149.99 at Amazon (save $150)

Look at that! An RTX 4080 is discounted down below its MSRP price. Honestly, we'll take whatever wins we can get when it comes to high-end GPUs, even if that does still make it far more than the card should be sold at. But Nvidia has seen fit to start the prices high, so any discount below MSRP is worth a look. The RTX 4080 is a serious gaming card, too, and I love the look of the curvy Zotac cooler.

Amazon Prime Day gaming monitor deals

1080p monitor deals

Acer Nitro KG241Y | 24.5-inch | 165Hz | 1080p | VA | $179.99 $119.99 at Amazon (save $60)

This older Acer Nitro 1080p gaming is at a ridiculously low price in case you're in the market for a second screen or some to pair with a budget gaming PC or laptop with a last-generation GPU.

ASRock Phantom Gaming | 27-inch | 1080p | IPS | 165Hz | $179.99 $144.99 at Newegg (save $35)

It's pretty wild what you can get these days for a relatively small sum of money. This is a 27-inch monitor for roughly the same price as some of the smaller 24-inch panels below, and it still rocks an IPS display, 1ms response time, and a 165Hz refresh rate. Fantastic for gaming on a budget.

LG UltraGear 24GN60-B | 24-inch | 144Hz | 1080p | IPS | $249.99 $179.99 at LG (save $70)

This LG UltraGear is a helluva bargain if you're looking for a small, affordable 1080p display for less than $200. This LG is great for the competitive gamer who doesn't have much desk space.

Samsung G4 | 27-inch | 240Hz | 1080p | IPS | $399.99 $279.99 at Best Buy (save $120)

If you want extremely high frame rates, you do need to pay more for the privilege. This Samsung G4 asks a lot for a 1080p panel. To make up for it, it'll run at a speedy 240Hz, which is a great fit for competitive gaming if your GPU can handle it.

Acer Nitro XV271 Z | 27-inch | 280Hz | 1080p | IPS | $369.99 $280.99 at Newegg (save $189)

This is one speedy monitor in terms of its 280Hz refresh rate and 0.5ms response time. That should see you matching your finest moments in competitive games, and it's FreeSync compatible, too.

1440p monitor deals

Asus VG27AQA1A | 27-inch | 1440p | 170Hz | VA | $269.99 $199.99 at Newegg (save $70 with $20 rebate)

Another day, another great 1440p gaming monitor going for ~$200. This Asus screen delivers all the necessary specs for a great gaming monitor and you really can't argue with that price.

Acer Nitro XV272U | 27-inch | 170Hz OC | 1440p | IPS | $299.99 $249.99 at Amazon (save $50)

Coming with Freesync Premium, this monitor will see you through whatever GPU you have. This version can be overclocked to give you up to a 170Hz refresh, and it's also an IPS. Not too shabby for that price.

Acer EI322QUR | 31.5-inch | 165Hz | 1440p | VA | $299.99 $249.99 at Amazon (save $50)

For a big-screen 1440p panel, this Acer makes a really good option if you're looking for a cheaper upgrade for your gaming PC. That's pretty much bang-on the perfect ratio for refresh rate and resolution for modern gaming, too. We do prefer Acer's IPS Nitro XV272U at this price, but for 32-inches this is a solid option.

Samsung Odyssey G5 | 27-inch | 1440p | 165Hz | $399.99 $279.99 at Best Buy (save $120)

A 1440p IPS panel with a high refresh rate all within a well-built package is awfully impressive at this price. You can find some going for cheaper than this, but I wanted to drop the Samsung option in here if you have a preference.

Gigabyte G32QC A | 32-inch | 165Hz | 1440p | VA | $329.99 $299.99 at Best Buy (save $30)

Sure, it's not a vast saving, but being able to bag a quality, curvy 1440p screen at this size, with a 165Hz refresh, is no mean feat. And Gigabyte now has a fine track record of creating good gaming monitors, too. A worthy option if you're in the market for a big screen curve.

LG UltraGear | 32-inch | 165Hz | 1440p | IPS | $499.99 $299.99 at LG (save $200)

This 32-inch UltraGear should give you plenty of screens for less than $300. It has a 1440p resolution at 165Hz on an IPS panel, so you'll get lower response times than similarly priced VA panels at this size.

Gigabyte M32QC | 32-inch | 170Hz OC | 1440p | VA | $349.99 $319.99 at Newegg (save $30)

There's very little to complain about with this Gigabyte screen. It's quick, responsive, has a good resolution, and Newegg has just taken a chunk more money off the already appealing price.

LG 32GP83B | 32-inch | 1440p | 165Hz | Nano IPS | G-Sync Compatible | $499.99 $399.99 at Best Buy (save $100)

If you want a large, vibrant gaming monitor that sits in that optimal gaming window of 1440p and 165Hz, look no further. This LG panel delivers exactly that, and with $100 off the asking price it's within touch for our budget at this resolution.

4K monitor deals

Gigabyte M28U | 28-inch | 4K | 144Hz | IPS | $599.99 $549.99 at Best Buy (save $50)

Here's a monitor we really rate from our Gigabyte M28U review. We actually loved this package for its blend of speed and resolution, even at its $650 price tag, but at this tantalizingly cheap price, it's that much better.

Gigabyte M32UC | 32-inch | 4K | 144Hz | FreeSync Premium Pro | $629.99 $569.99 at Newegg (save $60)

Here's our pick for the best budget 4K gaming monitor, but now it's even cheaper. That's a deal we can't pass up. It's a gloriously simple panel with a no-frills look paired with a speedy refresh of up to 144Hz and a handy USB hub. Our Jacob uses this panel daily, and he's had no complaints with it so far.

Samsung Odyssey G7 | 28-inch | 4K | IPS | FreeSync | $799.99 $599.99 at Best Buy (save $200)

If you're after a 28-inch 4K monitor with a bit more pizazz than the Gigabyte, this Samsung might be more up your street. It's a pretty similar spec but comes in a lovely finish and with smart TV functions.

Aorus FV43U | 43-inch | 144Hz | 4K | VA | $1,099 $749.99 at Amazon (save $250)

The FV43U is the slightly smaller (and cheaper) version of the FO48U. Even though it isn't an OLED, it provides excellent picture quality and a 144Hz refresh rate at a 4K resolution. Pair this with a fancy RTX 40-series GPU, you've got a hell of a visual combo.

Aorus FO48U | 48-inch | 120Hz | 4K | OLED | $849.99 $829.99 at Newegg (save $20)

If you are primarily a PC gamer looking to go big, This Aorus 48-inch OLED 4K display supports 120Hz to get the most out of your GPU. For under $1,000, this could easily replace your TV so long as you don't mind losing out on some TV-specific features.

Ultrawide monitor deals

MSI MAG342CQPV Curved Gaming | 34-inch | 3440 x 1440 | 100Hz | VA | $329.99 $299.99 at Newegg (save $30)

This is a great deal on a slightly lower-spec ultrawide. You can expect a full ultrawide resolution, with plenty of vertical pixel space, thanks to that 1440p resolution and 1ms response times for gaming. The only thing is this monitor will max out at 100Hz. That's still plenty quick enough for gaming, and as a way to save some money and still get that proper ultrawide experience, we do like this MSI a lot.

ASRock Phantom PG34WQ15R2B | 34-inch | 165Hz | 3440 x 1440 | VA | $379.99 $339.99 at Newegg (save $40)

You can't beat a high-refresh 34-inch ultrawide gaming panel in terms of bang for buck and ASRock gives you that particular bang for less buck than ever. As we found in our review, this 1ms 165Hz VA panel has no major weaknesses and makes for a really nice overall package for the money.

Gigabyte G34WQC A | 34-inch | 144Hz | 3440 x 1440 | VA | $399.99 $379.99 at Best Buy (save $20)

I love an ultrawide gaming monitor, and it feels tough to recommend anything else. But my tastes aren't over the top, so a 34-inch VA with a 1440p res will keep me interested at this price.

Samsung Odyssey G5 | 34-inch | 165Hz | 3440 x 1440 | QLED | $549.99 $494.79 at Amazon (save $55.20)

A 34-inch ultrawide monster with a 165Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response. It's not a fancy model with a mini-LED backlight, but it's a good screen for the price if you want to declare to the world: "I probably play Forza." It's also now the cheapest we've ever seen it.

Samsung Odyssey CRG9 | 49-inch | 120Hz | 5120 x 1440 | VA | $1,199.99 $899.99 at Best Buy (save $300)

There's ultrawide and then there's ultrawide. This curved Odyssey CRG9 gives you a fast refresh rate that's great for gaming. On the productivity side of things, it eliminates the need for multiple monitors. And honestly, this thing just looks like it'll just swallow you whole.

Alienware 38 AW3821DW | 38-inch | 144Hz | IPS | | $1,099.99 $999.99 at Dell (save $100)

If Alienware's fancy QD-OLED screens are a little too rich for your blood but you still want a big curvy display, this one might work for you if you don't mind 144Hz on an IPS panel. What it lacks in speed it makes in size at a whopping 38 inches.

Alienware 34 QD-OLED | 34-inch | 175Hz | OLED | G-Sync Ultimate | $1,299.99 $1,199.99 at Dell (save $100)

This is one of the best gaming monitors to buy right now, with G-Sync Ultimate. It's a stunning OLED panel, for a reasonable price, and with excellent gaming credentials. While there are many excellent OLEDs out this year, with a tasty discount we certainly like this one out of the lot.

Amazon Prime Day TV deals

Amazon Prime Day SSD & storage deals

WD Black SN770 | 500GB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 5,150MB/s read | 4,900MB/s write | $69.99 $35.99 at Best Buy (save $35)

This PCIe Gen 4 drive is a great buy for $40, which is the cheapest I can recall this drive ever being. It may not be as speedy as some of the top SSDs today, but you could do much worse for a simple boot drive upgrade. It can get a little warm, but with the cash you're saving, you can always grab a heatsink to help. Otherwise, any good motherboard or case cooling suits the job well.

Sabrent Rocket 2230 | 512GB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 5,000MB/s read | 3,700MB/s writes | $89.99 $76.49 at Amazon (save $13.50)

The 512GB drive is a great middle ground for Steam Deck upgrades. Add the price of this and the $399 64GB Deck together, and you still save $160.01 over buying the top tier Deck. That's with well improved read/write speeds, too.

Seagate FireCuda 530 | 500GB | NVMe | 7,000MB/s read | 3,000MB/s write | $159.99 $56.99 at Best Buy (save $79)

Here we have one of the highest rated SSDs we've tested. The Seagate FireCuda 530 is on the higher end of PCIe 4.0 drives and currently sits in 4th place on our best SSDs for gaming guide thanks to all-round great performance and endurance ratings that are frankly fire. It comes with a heatsink in the Best Buy clearance sale, so well worth a look.

WD Black SN770 | 1TB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 5,150MB/s read | 4,900MB/s write | $129.99 $61.99 at Amazon (save $68)

WD is ruling the mainstream SSD market right now. The SN770 is a great buy if you're after speedy PCIe 4.0 performance without breaking the bank on a more cutting-edge storage device. It may not be the fastest Gen4 drive, but it easily outpaces any SATA drive or older PCIe 3.0 SSDs—a great price for 1TB of speedy storage.

WD Black SN850X | 1TB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 7,300MB/s read | 6,300MB/s write | $159.99 $59.99 at Newegg (save $100)

This is our favourite SSD for gaming right now. Unlike the cheaper SN770, the SN850X encapsulates the best that PCIe 4.0 has to offer in terms of performance. That makes it a great fit for a boot drive with space to spare for your game library, and at this price we're happy to pay the premium for its higher speed.

SK Hynix Platinum P41 | 1TB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 7,000MB/s read | 6,500MB/s write | $149.99 $89.99 at Amazon (save $60)

This Gen4 SK Hynix drive is just as quick as the 2TB version, and is a great buy even without a discount. You get the highest performance write SSD at 1TB, and although the WD SN850X will generally be cheaper, this one nails raw SSD performance.

Crucial P3 Plus| 2TB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 5,000MB/s read | 4,200MB/s write | $124.99 $91.99 at Best Buy (save $33)

This Crucial P3 plus isn't quite the heavy discount deal the WD Black SN770 is right now, but it's overall cheaper and very close in terms of raw performance. So close that you won't even notice the difference in fact.

Sabrent Rocket 2230 | 1TB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 4,750MB/s read | 4,300MB/s write | $269.99 $109.95 at Amazon (save $160)

This is a very high capacity version of our favourite 2230 form factor NVMe SSD for the Steam Deck. While you are paying a premium for handheld compatibility, pairing this with the cheap Steam Deck would save you $80.01 over the top capacity Deck, and double the storage space.

WD Black SN770 | 2TB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 5,150MB/s read | 4,900MB/s write | $239.99 $112.99 at Amazon (save $127)

If you are looking to double your storage, Amazon is offering the WD Black SN770 at 2TB at a decent price for such a big SSD. It's not quite the lowest price it's ever been, but it's still a good deal for a 2TB drive. While it won't break any speed records, this is a welcome and affordable upgrade for any gaming PC.

Nextorage Japan | 2TB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 7,300MB/s read | 6900MB/s write | $249.99 $124.99 at Newegg (save $125)

This is a high-end PCIe 4.0 drive for a little over the price of much more mainstream drives. The read/write speeds here are rather phenomenal: the Nextorage can reach the upper echelons of PCIe 4.0 bandwidth at 7,300MB/s read and 6,900MB/s write. If you can spare the cash, I'd make the leap to the Nextorage.

WD Black SN850X | 2TB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 7,300MB/s read | 6,600MB/s write | $189.99 $139.99 at Newegg (save $60)

Our favourite SSD for gaming but in a 2TB package. Again, there's a premium to pay for the speed the SN850X offers, but it's worth it if you are chasing performance.

SK Hynix Platinum P41 | 2TB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 7,000MB/s read | 6,500MB/s write | $257.74 $169.99 at Amazon (save $87.75)

Double the capacity for 70% more money? Over a 1TB that's itself is a great deal? Count us in. This is one of the very best PCIe Gen 4 drives around and at this price point, you almost don't need to consider anything slower.

Crucial P3 Plus | 4TB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 4,800 MB/s read | 4,100 MB/s write | $399.99 $224.99 at Amazon (save $171)

This is a phenomenal amount of SSD storage space for the money. Granted, the P3 Plus isn't the fastest PCIe 4.0 SSD around, but it's quicker than any PCIe 3.0 drive and absolutely hoses anything on a SATA interface. If you're upgrading your PC or laptop, the Crucial drive will give you a huge amount of space at proper PCIe SSD speeds.

WD Black SN850X | 4TB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 7,300MB/s read | 6,600MB/s write | $359 $290.55 at Walmart (save $68.45)

This is the highest-capacity version of our most beloved SSD for gaming right now. Sadly it doesn't come with a heatsink for the price, but it's not required for use in a PC and this SSD runs pretty cool. It's still a great deal for zippy read/writes and uber-high-capacity storage.

Nextorage Japan | 4TB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 7,300MB/s read | 6,900MB/s write | $649.99 $329.99 at Newegg (save $320)

You might not have heard of Nextorage but they're an outfit born out of Sony to create PlayStation SSDs. Thing is, they make a mean PC SSD, too, and they are often extremely good value for money. This one with a heatsink comes cheaper than some places are selling it without the added cooling solution.

External drives

Samsung T7 Shield | 1TB | USB 3.2 Gen2 | 1,050 MB/s read | 1,000 MB/s write | $159.99 $89.99 at Amazon (save $70)

Samsung's external drives have a better recent history than its internal SSDs, so we've no hesitation in recommending the T7 for any professional looking for a large amount of storage that can be safely taken from place to place. They're designed to be rugged and fast, a potent combo. Oh, and they are available in three colors.