Everdeep Aurora

Steam ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ July 10

Developer:‌ Nautilus Games

People keep comparing this gorgeous platformer to games from the Game Boy Advance era, which isn't wrong, but it feels closer to something you might have found on an Amstrad Action cover mount back in the '80s, albeit with a higher pixel count. Set underground in the aftermath of an apocalypse, you play as Shell, who is—and this is important—a cat. Shell's mother is missing, so she needs to dig deeper and deeper into the unknown to find her. Naturally, things get more bizarre and dangerous the further she gets. This is ostensibly a platformer, though it has a lot of mining, making Steamworld Dig an obvious reference point.

Dread Flats

Steam‌ ‌page‌

Release:‌ July 11

Developer:‌ Ghostcase

Everdeep Aurora may be cute, but the rest of this week's column is consistently morbid. Dread Flats is probably the worst offender: it's a first-person horror about exploring a "murder building". Set in 1990s China, it's definitely exploration-forward: you'll spend the majority of the game poking around in a big residential tower block that has seen better days (to be extremely euphemistic about it). The residents we meet are pretty effed up, as the trailer makes abundantly clear, so expect a lot of panicked running or, if you're smart, a fair bit of stealth.

Last Report

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ July 12

Developers:‌ Moonpixel Games



Another horror game, this time in the form of a point 'n' click adventure. You play as a night shift park ranger who notices some pretty unsettling stuff on the CCTV. Via exploration, conversations with fellow park rangers (all of whom are a bit suss themselves), and the monitoring of camera footage, the disturbing history of the park unfolds. It looks like a mix of Five Nights at Freddy's and Firewatch.

Occlude

Steam page

Release:‌ July 11

Developer:‌ Tributary Games

It's an occult card game, basically, but with a "reality-bending" narrative and a cryptic, challenge-based approach to familiar rules. Judging by the Steam description, I think the less you know about Occlude the better, but it heavily emphasises secrets and mysteries. If Balatro is hauntological poker, I guess this is eldritch solitaire? I don't really play card games, but if you do, this seems like it's trying something new.

Azrael's Tear

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ July 12

Developer:‌ Intelligent Games Ltd., Ken Haywood

There are few things that excite me more than forgotten, vaguely cursed-looking '90s PC games, and Azrael's Tear is a perfect example. Originally released on CD-ROM in 1996, it's set in the distant future of 2012, and follows the protagonist's search for the Holy Grail in a mysterious underground sanctum that seems far more technologically advanced that it should be. I've never played this, but it has an approach to first-person exploration that feels akin to something like Ultima Underworld or System Shock, but with a heavier emphasis on puzzles and problem-solving.