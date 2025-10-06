All active Uma Racing codes in October 2025

Uma Racing is a fan-made Roblox tribute to the competitive horse girl game Umamusume: Pretty Derby that's kept gacha players captivated since its global debut. Staying ever so true to its roots, there's even RNG involved when it comes to getting your favorite horse girl, but fortunately there are Uma Racing codes to supply you with an extra stream of in-game cash.

You'll also have to join the developer's group to redeem Uma Racing codes—an extra step you don't always see in Roblox games—but I've got those steps outlined here, along with the game's active rewards.

All active Uma Racing codes

PLAYTEST - 3500 cash

- 3500 cash DELAYMBBRO - 2500 cash

- 2500 cash SORRYFORBUG - 1500 cash

Expired Uma Racing codes

There are no expired codes for Uma Racing at this time.

How to redeem Uma Racing codes

(Image credit: Uma Racing Community / Roblox)

Keep in mind, this menu may change drastically between updates since Uma Racing is undergoing playtesting. Some of the lobby menu options are disabled for now, and the redemption process is a little clunky, but you should still be able to cash in for more rolls on Umas, Emotes, MVPs, and Name Tags.

Here's how to redeem Uma Racing codes:

Join the Uma Racing community on Roblox From the lobby, select the grey Menu icon at the bottom of the screen Select Codes from the new window Copy and paste your Uma Racing code into the box Hit the enter key (there seems to be no UI element to click for now)

Is there an Uma Racing release date? According to an announcement in its official Discord, the Uma Racing release date is planned for sometime in October. The most recent run, from earlier this month, was a temporary server playtest ahead of launch and lasted only a few days. I'll loop back again for an update when we have a specific date or surprise launch.