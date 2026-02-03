Jump to:

All Roblox Knockout codes for February 2026: Ice and extra Spins

All active Knockout codes that get you one cube closer to new skins.

Two penguins dressed in fighter and kingly attire from the Roblox game Knockout!
(Image credit: Braxworks / Roblox)
It's a tale as old as time, and everyone loves a good round of any game that lets you shove your friends out of an arena, so of course that trend extends to Roblox with the slippery penguin brawler, Knockout. And while they're all cute as a button, some of those squatty birdies are more fashionable than others, so you can use the active Knockout codes below to earn extra Ice and free Spins to dress up your own little fledgling.

All active Knockout codes

  • LIKES - 500x Ice
  • SORRY - 300x Ice
  • LOVE - 3x Spins

Expired Knockout codes

  • COLD - 3x Spins
  • 100k

How to redeem Knockout codes

(Image credit: Braxworks / Roblox)

You can redeem Knockout codes without following any extra steps (like joining a Discord or Roblox group), though the penguin brawler does incentivize players to help out with a few community milestones by giving away codes for Likes. If you're having trouble redeeming codes, remember that they're case sensitive, then follow these steps:

  1. Launch Knockout! to enter the lobby
  2. Click Settings in the bottom left corner of the interface
  3. Copy and paste any of our active Knockout codes above into the new window
  4. Select Redeem, and if the code worked, you're all done
Andrea Shearon
