All Seven Deadly Sins: Origin codes in March 2026 for extra draw tickets, cube keys, and more

If you're into Genshin Impact and The Seven Deadly Sins manga series, then oh boy do I have good news for you. Netmarble's spun up its own Genshin-inspired gacha RPG set in the anime universe, and of course the gacha part of the equation means we've got Seven Deadly Sins: Origin codes to go with it.

The codes below include rewards for extra hero draw tickets, enhancement stones, cube keys, and more. They don't last forever, and their expiration dates aren't always clear, so redeem those mysterious 'TBD' codes as soon as possible.

I've also outlined how to redeem Seven Deadly Sins codes, along with the quests you'll need to complete to claim freebies and where to find your player ID.

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Active Seven Deadly Sins: Origin codes

ORIGINSTEAM Expires: April 30, 2026 (10) Premium Mastery EXP, (1) Hero Regular Draw Ticket

WELCOMEORIGIN Expires: TBD 50,000 Gold, (5) Hero Regular Draw Ticket, (10) Supreme Mastery EXP, (10) Supreme Enhancement Stone, (10) Supreme Refinement Stone

ORIGINX Expires: TBD 50,000 Gold, (1) Hero Regular Draw Ticket

ORIGINDISCORD Expires: TBD (3) Small Cube Key Bundle, (1) Hero Regular Draw Ticket



Expired Seven Deadly Sins Origin: codes

There are currently no expired Seven Deadly Sins Origin codes.

How to redeem Seven Deadly Sins: Origin codes

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Netmarble) (Image credit: Netmarble) (Image credit: Netmarble) (Image credit: Netmarble)

You can redeem codes for The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin through the in-game menu or by visiting Netmarble's official website after completing the first few tutorial quests. If you're just getting started, that means you've got a few chores to do before you can claim any freebies, but I'll break all of that down below.

How to redeem codes in-game

Launch The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin (Steam) Select 'Settings'; it's the third icon in the left menu bar Click 'Account' in the new window Select 'Redeem Coupon' to open a browser window within the client Copy and paste one of the active Seven Deadly Sins codes above Click 'Use' and check your in-game mailbox for rewards

⚠️ After using a code, you must claim the rewards from your mailbox. Rewards sent via in-game mail expire one week after redemption.

How to redeem codes through the official site

You don't have to boot up the game to use codes, though you'll still need to locate your player ID and claim rewards from your mailbox before they expire. Using the site to redeem codes just requires your account details, so the whole process looks like this:

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(Image credit: Netmarble)

Locate your Seven Deadly Sins player ID (PID)

Launch Seven Deadly Sins: Origin Select 'Settings' Click 'Account' and copy your PID from the Account Info box

Enter your ID and active code on Netmarble's site

Visit the official Seven Deadly Sins code redeem site Enter your player ID and click 'Confirm' Copy and paste one of the Seven Deadly Sins codes above Click 'Use' to claim your rewards, and don't forget to claim them in-game!

How to unlock codes and mail in Seven Deadly Sins: Origin

Seven Deadly Sins: Origin codes are unlocked by completing the first few tutorial quests, and access to the mailbox follows soon after. The Unprecedented Crisis quest unlocks code redemption; A Strange Statue unlocks the mailbox. The game also refers to this quest as 'A Strange Structure' in another location, but it's the same quest.

The opening quests shouldn't take long and are part of the main story, so you won't miss them. You'll meet Tioreh, enter a cave, fight a few battles, and then she'll lead you outside for another round of easy chores.

After exiting the cave, complete the following quest objectives to redeem and receive code rewards: