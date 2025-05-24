All active Dandy's World codes in May 2025 and how to redeem them in Roblox
Top up your Ichor supply to explore Gardenview Center.
Mascot Horror games are massive on Roblox, but few do it better than Dandy’s World.
Rather than just relying on jump scares like Five Nights at Freddy’s might, you’ll be thrust directly into a terrifying world where working with your friends and other players can make or break your run. Work with your team to make it as far as you can into the Gardenview Center, all while avoiding the terrifying creatures that hope to bring an end to you and your crew. Is it genuinely scary? Maybe not compared to the freakiest, nastiest, best horror games on PC—but there’s enough terror here to keep you hanging on the edge of your seat.
To unlock new items and stay alive in Dandy's World you’ll need a resource called Ichor, and we’ve got some Dandy’s World codes that will drop some directly onto your account. So grab some codes, get some Ichor, and get ready to have the time of your life.
All active Dandy’s World codes
- ICHOR - 50 Ichor (NEW)
Dress to Impress codes: Get fast fashion
Blue Lock Rivals codes: Gear for the pitch
Blox Fruits codes: Double XP and free stats
Anime Reborn codes: Free gems and traits
Fisch codes: Bring the best bait
Expired Dandy’s World codes
- ONETHOUSAND
- TENMILLION
- FIFTYMILLION
- HUNDREDMILLION
- 2HUNDREDMILLION
- 1BILLION
- 300K
- SKINTICKET
- EASTER2025
- FESTIVEGIFT
How to redeem Dandy's World codes
- Open Dandy’s World in Roblox
- Wait for the experience to load up
- Find "Use Code" on the left side of the screen, under Twisteds
- Enter any of the codes listed above
- Click "USE" to redeem your codes and claim your rewards
I’ve gone through and tested all of the codes in Dandy’s World to ensure which codes do and don’t work, so feel free to copy and paste them directly from our page.
We’re checking in regularly to make sure we’ve got the freshest codes for this experience, so come back weekly and be sure to redeem any new codes before they expire. Sometimes Roblox developers will remove a code without any notice, so keep on top of it if you want to keep topped up on free Ichor.
If you can’t copy and paste our codes directly, be sure that you’re following the correct capitalization and punctuation. Some Roblox games can be very picky about things like this, and it could lead to errors if you don’t put them in exactly as they’re listed.
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Shaun has been writing about games for several years and has put together countless reviews, plenty of passionate pieces about Pizza Tower, as well as guides and interviews for the latest games. When he's not diving into the strangest indie titles that he can possibly find, you can normally find him curled up with a good book, working to become a good cook, or just having a good look. Between countless hours in House Flipper 2 with his wife, he's also a fan of action-adventure games, RPGs, and retro gaming.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.