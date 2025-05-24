All active Dandy's World codes in May 2025 and how to redeem them in Roblox

Mascot Horror games are massive on Roblox, but few do it better than Dandy’s World.

Rather than just relying on jump scares like Five Nights at Freddy’s might, you’ll be thrust directly into a terrifying world where working with your friends and other players can make or break your run. Work with your team to make it as far as you can into the Gardenview Center, all while avoiding the terrifying creatures that hope to bring an end to you and your crew. Is it genuinely scary? Maybe not compared to the freakiest, nastiest, best horror games on PC—but there’s enough terror here to keep you hanging on the edge of your seat.

To unlock new items and stay alive in Dandy's World you’ll need a resource called Ichor, and we’ve got some Dandy’s World codes that will drop some directly onto your account. So grab some codes, get some Ichor, and get ready to have the time of your life.

All active Dandy’s World codes

ICHOR - 50 Ichor (NEW)

Expired Dandy’s World codes

ONETHOUSAND

TENMILLION

FIFTYMILLION

HUNDREDMILLION

2HUNDREDMILLION

1BILLION

300K

SKINTICKET

EASTER2025

FESTIVEGIFT

How to redeem Dandy's World codes

Open Dandy’s World in Roblox Wait for the experience to load up Find "Use Code" on the left side of the screen, under Twisteds Enter any of the codes listed above Click "USE" to redeem your codes and claim your rewards

I’ve gone through and tested all of the codes in Dandy’s World to ensure which codes do and don’t work, so feel free to copy and paste them directly from our page.

We’re checking in regularly to make sure we’ve got the freshest codes for this experience, so come back weekly and be sure to redeem any new codes before they expire. Sometimes Roblox developers will remove a code without any notice, so keep on top of it if you want to keep topped up on free Ichor.

If you can’t copy and paste our codes directly, be sure that you’re following the correct capitalization and punctuation. Some Roblox games can be very picky about things like this, and it could lead to errors if you don’t put them in exactly as they’re listed.