All Bee Swarm Simulator codes for November 2025: Gumdrops, Honey, and Tickets

All active Bee Swarm Simulator codes for treats, Tickets, and Honey.
Bee Swarm Simulator codes reward you with a huge number of treats and tickets, saving you from spending time working toward them and giving you a decent head start if you've just started. Depending on which codes you use, you might get some boosts to make your honey harvesting journey even more efficient. At the very least, you'll be able to buy some eggs and hatch some more creatures for your hive.
Here are all the active codes currently available for Bee Swarm Simulator:
- LatePresents - 1 x Gumdrops 7 x Treats
- TheeBeeVee - 1 x Marshmallow Bee 1 x Loaded Dice
- 15MMembers - 15 x Gumdrops 1 x Marshmallow Bee, 15 x Sunflower Seeds, 15 x Strawberry 15 x Pineapple 15 x Blueberry 15 x Bitterberry 1 x Red Balloon
- 38217 - 5 x Tickets
- BeesBuzz123 - 10 x Gumdrops 5 x Bitterberries 1 x Cloud Vial
- BopMaster - 5 x Tickets
- ClubBean - 1 x Magic Bean 2 x Pineapple Patch Boost
- Connoisseur - 5 x Tickets
- Crawlers - 5 x Tickets
- Nectar - 5000 x Honey
- Roof - 5 x Tickets
- Wax - 5000 x Honey 5 x Tickets
Expired Bee Swarm Simulator codes
- MarchIsMerry
- WordFactory
- Wink
- SecretProfileCode
- Marshmallow
- AnniversaBee
- 4MilMembers
- Buzz
- 6irthday
- GumdropsForScience
- Cog
How to redeem Bee Swarm Simulator codes
Before you can redeem Bee Swarm Simulator codes, you need to join the Bee Swarm Simulator Group in the Roblox launcher before booting the experience. Once you've done this, you need to:
- Launch the experience in Roblox
- Click the cog icon in the top right corner of the screen, and click the codes option
- Copy and paste or type in your code
- Hit redeem, and your rewards will immediately be credited to your account. If you earn boosts, they will immediately activate.
