All Be a Lucky Block codes for April 2026: tokens and brainrots
All active Be a Lucky Block codes for brainrots and tokens.
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Using codes in Be a Lucky Block saves you time walking down the runway and waiting until you're picked up, giving you tokens and brainrots straight away so you can earn money and begin buying upgrades. The brainrots you get from codes can be placed into your base straight away to generate your money, while tokens can be used for the in-game battle pass for even more rewards. Either way, it saves you a lot of time in earning it yourself.
All active Be a Lucky Block codes
Here are all the active codes currently available for Be a Lucky Block:
- GOD - 20 x tokens
- DEVIL - 10 x tokens
- ZEUS - 1 x Angelzini Bananini
- RELEASE - 1 x Brr Brr Patapim
How to redeem Be a Lucky Block codes
Redeeming Be a Lucky Block codes can be done as soon as you enter the game. All you need to do is:Article continues below
- Launch the experience in Roblox
- Click the shop icon on the right side of the screen
- Click the codes button at the top of the shop screen
- Copy and paste or type in your code in the "redeem code" bar, then hit redeem and your rewards will immediately be credited to your account
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Kara is an evergreen writer. Having spent five years as a games journalist guiding, reviewing, or generally waffling about the weird and wonderful, she’s more than happy to tell you all about which obscure indie games she’s managed to sink hours into this week. When she’s not raising a dodo army in Ark: Survival Evolved or taking huge losses in Tekken, you’ll find her helplessly trawling the internet for the next best birdwatching game because who wants to step outside and experience the real thing when you can so easily do it from the comfort of your living room. Right?
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