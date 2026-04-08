All Be a Lucky Block codes for April 2026: tokens and brainrots

Using codes in Be a Lucky Block saves you time walking down the runway and waiting until you're picked up, giving you tokens and brainrots straight away so you can earn money and begin buying upgrades. The brainrots you get from codes can be placed into your base straight away to generate your money, while tokens can be used for the in-game battle pass for even more rewards. Either way, it saves you a lot of time in earning it yourself.

All active Be a Lucky Block codes

Here are all the active codes currently available for Be a Lucky Block:

GOD - 20 x tokens

20 x tokens DEVIL - 10 x tokens

- 10 x tokens ZEUS - 1 x Angelzini Bananini

- 1 x Angelzini Bananini RELEASE - 1 x Brr Brr Patapim

How to redeem Be a Lucky Block codes

(Image credit: Roblox)

Redeeming Be a Lucky Block codes can be done as soon as you enter the game. All you need to do is:

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Launch the experience in Roblox Click the shop icon on the right side of the screen Click the codes button at the top of the shop screen Copy and paste or type in your code in the "redeem code" bar, then hit redeem and your rewards will immediately be credited to your account