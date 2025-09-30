All Roblox Rivals codes and how to redeem them

Using Roblox Rivals codes is a guaranteed way to get fun wraps for your weapons, alongside keys, the game's currency. Since you need keys for things like wrap boxes and purchasing new weapons, any opportunity to get more currency without having to put in the work is welcomed. You can collect keys while you play duos or duels, alongside completing your tasks, but codes are a sure-fire way to quickly gather some cash.

All active Roblox Rivals codes

Here is every Roblox Rivals code you can currently redeem:

COMMUNITY17 - 1 x Random Community Wrap for a weapon

- 1 x Random Community Wrap for a weapon BONUS - 1x Key

- 1x Key BOOST - 1x Key

- 1x Key roblox_rtc - 5 x Keys

All inactive Roblox Rivals codes

COMMUNITY16

COMMUNITY15

COMMUNITY14

COMMUNITY 13

COMMUNITY 12

5B_VISITS_WHATTTTTT

How to redeem Roblox Rivals codes

Before you can redeem codes in Roblox Rivals, you actually need to unlock this function by visiting the shooting range and completing the first six tasks you can find on the left of the screen. Once you've done that and you've unlocked the shop icon, all you need to do is:

Launch the experience in Roblox Click the shop icon along the bottom of the screen Scroll along the top of the screen until you see the codes menu Scroll down the codes menu until you see the "Redeem a Code" button Copy and paste or type your code in and hit submit Your rewards will immediately be credited to your account