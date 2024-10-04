Blox Fruits codes and how to redeem them
It’s time to hit the high seas in this One Piece inspired adventure.
Blox Fruits is one of the most popular Roblox games of all time, sitting with an impressive 40 billion visits, and has a ton of redeemable codes. It’s the perfect game to waste hours upon hours with, grinding to become the most powerful Pirate or Marine on the server you’ve been dropped into. It can be a bit daunting running into a character that is much more powerful, so using Blox Fruits codes to get new items and weapons can help you rocket up the power chart quickly.
Rather than wasting your time grinding without any boosts, we’ve sourced some of the best codes around for your next Blox Fruits adventure. You can activate these codes at any time, and timed boosts will stack, so you can continue pushing toward becoming a Pirate or Marine of legend.
Blox fruits codes
All active codes in Blox Fruits
- SUB2GAMERROBOT_EXP1: x2 EXP (30 Minutes)
- Axiore: x2 EXP (20 Minutes)
- Bluxxy: x2 EXP (20 Minutes)
- DEVSCOOKING: x2 EXP (20 Minutes)
- Enyu_is_Pro: x2 EXP (20 Minutes)
- JCWK: x2 EXP (20 Minutes)
- Kittgaming: x2 EXP (20 Minutes)
- Magicbus: x2 EXP (20 Minutes)
- Starcodeheo: x2 EXP (20 Minutes)
- Sub2CaptainMaui: x2 EXP (20 Minutes)
- Sub2OfficialNoobie: x2 EXP (20 Minutes)
- TheGreatAce: x2 EXP (20 Minutes)
- Sub2NoobMaster123: x2 EXP (15 Minutes)
- TantaiGaming: x2 EXP (15 Minutes)
- Sub2Daigrock: x2 EXP (15 Minutes)
- StrawHatMaine: x2 EXP (15 Minutes)
- Sub2Fer999: x2 EXP (15 Minutes)
- Bignews: Free In-Game Title
- Sub2UncleKizaru: Free Stat Refund Code
- KITT_RESET: Free Stat Refund Code
- Fudd10: Free Beli
- Fudd10_v2: Free Beli
How to redeem
How to redeem codes in Blox Fruits
- Open Blox Fruits and select either Pirates or Marines faction
- Select the Gift Box icon from the list above the compass on the left side of the screen
- Type in a code in the "Reward Codes" window that appears
- Click “Redeem!” to get your rewards
As soon as a code has been redeemed, you’ll start receiving its bonuses and boosts. For example, if you’ve redeemed a code that gives you an x2 EXP Bonus, you’ll see the timer start ticking down immediately, so make sure you’re in a good spot before redeeming them. You can also stack EXP boosts, so if you have time to spare, ensure you’ve activated a few before embarking on your journey.
To make it easier, feel free to copy and paste the codes directly from our page, as we’ve ensured that they’re in the correct formatting already. Make sure that you’re following capitalization and formatting exactly as shown or there is a chance that your codes may not work. If they are showing as "inactive," there’s a chance that the developers have removed that code because they don't announce when each one will stop working.
