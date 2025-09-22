All 99 Nights in the Forest codes and how to redeem them
The dark, cultist-infested camping grounds of 99 Nights in the Forest aren't so easy to survive as the days grow longer and supplies become scarce—plus that pesky deer is always hungry. If you're hurting for more resources, then perhaps new 99 Nights in the Forest codes will help.
The Roblox survival crafting hit doesn't give out a ton of freebies, so cash in quickly before active codes expire for extra diamonds. The 99 Nights in the Forest premium currency is hard to come by, and it's the easiest way to score new and better classes or reroll talents for your favorites.
September 22, 2025: After launch, 99 Nights in the Forest didn't offer any codes or have a place to redeem them. That's recently changed as the new volcano event kicked off with a new menu available in the lobby.
All active 99 Nights in the Forest codes
- afterparty - 15 diamonds
Expired 99 Nights in the Forest codes
- There are no expired codes for 99 Nights in the Forest at this time
How to redeem 99 Nights in the Forest codes
Developer Grandma's Favorite Games launched 99 Nights in the Forest without any codes, so you may not be used to seeing the in-game menu. It's not available when you've started the game, and pretty easy to miss in the lobby, so here's a quick rundown of how to redeem 99 Nights in the Forest codes.
- Enter the matchmaking lobby, look for the currency NPC
- Interact with him to open the shop menu for buying diamonds
- Select the blue Codes button in the bottom-right corner
- Input your code and hit Submit
If the code you input is still active, the game should add a new batch of diamonds to your total in the bottom-left corner of the UI. Diamonds may not be the most useful when you're actually in a match, but you can save them up to exchange for new classes at the Daily Class Shop.
