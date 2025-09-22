All 99 Nights in the Forest codes and how to redeem them

The dark, cultist-infested camping grounds of 99 Nights in the Forest aren't so easy to survive as the days grow longer and supplies become scarce—plus that pesky deer is always hungry. If you're hurting for more resources, then perhaps new 99 Nights in the Forest codes will help.

The Roblox survival crafting hit doesn't give out a ton of freebies, so cash in quickly before active codes expire for extra diamonds. The 99 Nights in the Forest premium currency is hard to come by, and it's the easiest way to score new and better classes or reroll talents for your favorites.

All active 99 Nights in the Forest codes

afterparty - 15 diamonds

Expired 99 Nights in the Forest codes

There are no expired codes for 99 Nights in the Forest at this time

If you're looking for an easy way to score more diamonds or just for a little help in general, try reviewing our 99 Nights in the Forest tips for quick pointers on surviving.

How to redeem 99 Nights in the Forest codes

Developer Grandma's Favorite Games launched 99 Nights in the Forest without any codes, so you may not be used to seeing the in-game menu. It's not available when you've started the game, and pretty easy to miss in the lobby, so here's a quick rundown of how to redeem 99 Nights in the Forest codes.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Grandma's Favourite Games) (Image credit: Grandma's Favourite Games) (Image credit: Grandma's Favourite Games)

Enter the matchmaking lobby, look for the currency NPC Interact with him to open the shop menu for buying diamonds Select the blue Codes button in the bottom-right corner Input your code and hit Submit

If the code you input is still active, the game should add a new batch of diamonds to your total in the bottom-left corner of the UI. Diamonds may not be the most useful when you're actually in a match, but you can save them up to exchange for new classes at the Daily Class Shop.