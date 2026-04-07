All King Legacy codes for April 2026: Gold Keys and Gems

Pirates, dragons, and a mishmash of anime-inspired weaponry and bosses are just a few of the features and challenges you'll run into while adventuring in King Legacy. The naval battles, exploration, and fruit-collecting are all clear nods to One Piece, but I've seen a wink and a nod to other popular shounen series during my adventures in the Roblox game. If you're eager to see more of the open seas, then use the King Legacy codes below for free Gems, Gold Keys, and more.

All active King Legacy codes

DinoxLive - $100,000

- $100,000 Peodiz - $100,000

- $100,000 FREESTATSRESET - Free Refund Stats

- Free Refund Stats 2MFAV - Free Refund Stats

- Free Refund Stats <3LEEPUNGG - Free 2x EXP for 30 minutes

- Free 2x EXP for 30 minutes WELCOMETOKINGLEGACY - Free 2x EXP for 30 minutes

- Free 2x EXP for 30 minutes SKGames - 2x EXP for 30 minutes (Must join Sea King Games Roblox group)

- 2x EXP for 30 minutes (Must join Sea King Games Roblox group) DragonColorRefund - 10x Gems (50x Gems with Update 7 Red Dragon)

- 10x Gems (50x Gems with Update 7 Red Dragon) RainbowDragon - 100x Gems (Must have unlocked Rainbow Dragon before Update 7)

Expired King Legacy codes

EchoOfNine - 1x Gold Key

- 1x Gold Key FreePterSpin - 10x Copper Keys

- 10x Copper Keys FIXEDBUG1003 - 3x Gold Keys

- 3x Gold Keys Serpent10 - 10x Gems

- 10x Gems FreePterSpin - 10x Copper Keys

- 10x Copper Keys 1MFAV - 5x Gems

- 5x Gems THXFOR1BVISIT - 3x Gems

- 3x Gems Update8Release - 2x EXP for 15 minutes

- 2x EXP for 15 minutes YT90KCELEBRATION - 5x Fortune Tales

- 5x Fortune Tales YT100KLEGEND - 5x Chronicles Lore

- 5x Chronicles Lore FreeQuakeSpin - 10x Copper Keys

- 10x Copper Keys EchoMelody - 10x Copper Keys

- 10x Copper Keys RiseOfPhoenix - 1x Iron Key

- 1x Iron Key QuakeSurpris e - 2x EXP for 15 minutes

- 2x EXP for 15 minutes QuakePowerUp - 1x Fate Book

- 1x Fate Book PvPArenaFun - Free Refund Stats

- Free Refund Stats KioruV2PowerUp - 2x EXP for 15 minutes

- 2x EXP for 15 minutes QuakeTsunamiBoost - Free Refund Stats

- Free Refund Stats DragonColorsUnlocked - 1x Gold Key

- 1x Gold Key ThirdSeaAdventures - 25x Gems (Requires unlocking Third Sea)

How to redeem King Legacy codes

(Image credit: Sea King Games / Roblox)

There are no requirements to redeem most King Legacy codes, but you'll occasionally run into the stray freebie that requires you join to the Sea King Games Roblox group or progress to a certain area. Otherwise, it's just the usual hunt for the code menu and race to redeem them before they expire.

Select the Menu icon to the right of the health bar Click Shop (it's the little basket icon that pops up) Scroll down to the bottom of the shop menu for the "Enter Code" box Copy and paste any active code from above to redeem your freebies