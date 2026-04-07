All King Legacy codes for April 2026: Gold Keys and Gems
All active King Legacy codes for double EXP, stat refunds, and more.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Join the club
Get full access to premium articles, exclusive features and a growing list of member rewards.
Pirates, dragons, and a mishmash of anime-inspired weaponry and bosses are just a few of the features and challenges you'll run into while adventuring in King Legacy. The naval battles, exploration, and fruit-collecting are all clear nods to One Piece, but I've seen a wink and a nod to other popular shounen series during my adventures in the Roblox game. If you're eager to see more of the open seas, then use the King Legacy codes below for free Gems, Gold Keys, and more.
All active King Legacy codes
- DinoxLive - $100,000
- Peodiz - $100,000
- FREESTATSRESET - Free Refund Stats
- 2MFAV - Free Refund Stats
- <3LEEPUNGG - Free 2x EXP for 30 minutes
- WELCOMETOKINGLEGACY - Free 2x EXP for 30 minutes
- SKGames - 2x EXP for 30 minutes (Must join Sea King Games Roblox group)
- DragonColorRefund - 10x Gems (50x Gems with Update 7 Red Dragon)
- RainbowDragon - 100x Gems (Must have unlocked Rainbow Dragon before Update 7)
Expired King Legacy codes
EchoOfNine- 1x Gold Key FreePterSpin- 10x Copper Keys FIXEDBUG1003- 3x Gold Keys Serpent10- 10x Gems FreePterSpin- 10x Copper Keys 1MFAV- 5x Gems THXFOR1BVISIT- 3x Gems Update8Release- 2x EXP for 15 minutes YT90KCELEBRATION- 5x Fortune Tales YT100KLEGEND- 5x Chronicles Lore FreeQuakeSpin- 10x Copper Keys EchoMelody- 10x Copper Keys RiseOfPhoenix- 1x Iron Key QuakeSurpris e- 2x EXP for 15 minutes QuakePowerUp- 1x Fate Book PvPArenaFun- Free Refund Stats KioruV2PowerUp- 2x EXP for 15 minutes QuakeTsunamiBoost- Free Refund Stats DragonColorsUnlocked- 1x Gold Key ThirdSeaAdventures- 25x Gems (Requires unlocking Third Sea)
How to redeem King Legacy codes
There are no requirements to redeem most King Legacy codes, but you'll occasionally run into the stray freebie that requires you join to the Sea King Games Roblox group or progress to a certain area. Otherwise, it's just the usual hunt for the code menu and race to redeem them before they expire.
- Select the Menu icon to the right of the health bar
- Click Shop (it's the little basket icon that pops up)
- Scroll down to the bottom of the shop menu for the "Enter Code" box
- Copy and paste any active code from above to redeem your freebies
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Andrea has been covering games for nearly a decade, picking up bylines at IGN, USA Today, Fanbyte, and Destructoid before joining the PC Gamer team in 2025. She's got a soft spot for older RPGs and is willing to try just about anything with a lovey-dovey "I can fix them" romance element. Her weekly to-do always includes a bit of MMO time, endlessly achievement hunting and raiding in Final Fantasy 14. Outside of those staples, she's often got a few survival-crafting games on rotation and loves a good scare in co-op horror games.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.