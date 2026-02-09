Jump to:

All Creatures of Sonaria codes for February 2026: Appearance Tokens and materials

Active Creatures of Sonaria codes for Plushie, Marble, and other customization materials.

Instead of hunting the monsters, you'll get to become the monsters in the Roblox adventure game Creatures of Sonaria. The roster is filled with kaiju-like critters to collect and power up, but customization is where it's really at as Sonaria lets you paint and detail all of your big beasties. You can use Creatures of Sonaria codes to receive free palettes and other visual effects, along with the occasional Revive Token or extra Gacha Spin for new creatures.

All active Creatures of Sonaria codes

  • There are no active Creatures of Sonaria codes for now, but check in as the game hits new player count and social media milestones. Sonaria doesn't see a ton of extra freebies, and when it does, they don't last long.

Expired Creatures of Sonaria codes

  • 300KTIKTOK - 1x Calacatta Marble Materla, 1x Appearance Token
  • DIS25 - 1x Astral Quetzal Plushie
  • RIA2025 - 1x Star Rain Material
  • COSYEAR5 - 1x Calacatta Marble Material
  • 100KTIKTOK - 1x Calacatta Marble Material
  • 100KTWITTER - 1x Calacatta Marble Material

How to redeem Creatures of Sonaria codes

The code redemption menu for Creatures of Sonaria in Roblox
You can redeem Creatures of Sonaria codes after going through the creature creation process once. The tutorial doesn't require you to stick around long, so after getting a quick feel of the controls, exit to the main menu to get started. Sonaria doesn't ask you to like the game or join any Roblox groups to use codes, but if you see "Error redeeming code" double check your input for typos or extra spaces.

  1. Launch Creatures of Sonaria and make your first creature
  2. After a bit of exploration, click Return to Main Menu (red door)
  3. Select Redeem Codes (blue present) in the bottom left
  4. Copy and paste any active Creatures of Sonaria codes above into the pop up
  5. Click Redeem for your rewards
Andrea Shearon
Evergreen Writer

Andrea has been covering games for nearly a decade, picking up bylines at IGN, USA Today, Fanbyte, and Destructoid before joining the PC Gamer team in 2025. She's got a soft spot for older RPGs and is willing to try just about anything with a lovey-dovey "I can fix them" romance element. Her weekly to-do always includes a bit of MMO time, endlessly achievement hunting and raiding in Final Fantasy 14. Outside of those staples, she's often got a few survival-crafting games on rotation and loves a good scare in co-op horror games.

