Zenless Zone Zero codes and how to redeem

Recent updates

Zenless Zone Zero codes are one of the best ways to get free Polychrome for pulling new characters in miHoYo's latest action game. Sure, you'll get plenty by playing the game at launch, but it'll start to dry up pretty fast once you explore all the areas and complete the one-time achievements and goals in your Primer. You can do daily errands or events to get more, but you can also redeem ZZZ codes as they come for a little extra.

As with Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail, we can also expect Zenless Zone Zero livestream codes with each new version of the game—a great way to supplement the Polychrome and Master Tapes that you're squirreling away to acquire any new characters soon to release.

Here I'll run through all currently active Zenless Zone Zero codes, plus include details for how to redeem them down below. If it's anything like miHoYo's past games, there will be an in-game and an online method. There are no expired codes right now, but since I'll be checking this list regularly, I'll remove them when they do, plus add any new ones.

Zenless Zone Zero codes

ZZZFREE100 - 300 Polychrome, 30,000 Dennies, two Senior Investigator Logs, and three W-Engine Energy Modules

- 300 Polychrome, 30,000 Dennies, two Senior Investigator Logs, and three W-Engine Energy Modules ZENLESSLAUNCH - 60 Polychrome and 6,666 Dennies (Inter-Knot Level 5 required)

How to redeem Zenless Zone Zero codes

Image 1 of 2 You can find the redemption code option in the More section of the menu (Image credit: miHoYo) Enter a code in the box and click redeem (Image credit: miHoYo)

The main way to claim your ZZZ codes is through the game itself, but if it's anything like miHoYo's previous titles, there should also be a code redemption site before long. I'll add details about how to redeem online if and when that becomes available.

In order to redeem codes in-game, you'll also need to complete the Business x Strangeness x Justness tutorial quest. Otherwise, here's how to redeem your codes: