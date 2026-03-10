All Catch and Tame codes for March 2026: Steak, Bones, and more animal food

I'm not sure what's more popular on Roblox, games about pets or games about anime, but both are always sure to include freebies like those found in Catch and Tame codes. Developer Manta Games' new animal ranching sim arms you with a lasso to nab critters in the wild and drag them back home to your farm. You can always keep them fed with supplies from nearby shops, but redeeming new Catch and Tame codes is an easy way to score free Steak dinners (and other pet food) to keep your zoo happy and productive.

All active Catch and Tame codes

UPDATE16 - 3x Steak, 1x Bone

- 3x Steak, 1x Bone MOONRISES - 5x Steak, 2x Bloodmoon Grape

- 5x Steak, 2x Bloodmoon Grape UPDATE15 - 3x Steak, 1x Bone

- 3x Steak, 1x Bone FORGOTTENDEPTHS - 5x Steak

Expired Catch and Tame codes

UPDATE14 - 3x Steak, 1x Bone

- 3x Steak, 1x Bone SKYISLAND - 5x Steak

- 5x Steak UPDATE13 - 3x Steak, 1x Bone

- 3x Steak, 1x Bone VALENTINES - 5x Steak, 1x Heart Chocolate

- 5x Steak, 1x Heart Chocolate UPDATE12 - 5x Steak, 5x Bone

- 5x Steak, 5x Bone FREEBONES - 10x Bone

- 10x Bone UPDATE11 - 5x Steak

- 5x Steak SECRETYETI - 5x Steak, 5x Bone

- 5x Steak, 5x Bone FreeSteak - 10x Steak

How to redeem Catch and Tame codes

(Image credit: Manta Games)

There are no requirements to redeem Catch and Tame codes, but Manta Games offers a few extra freebies if you join its Roblox group, give the game a like, and favorite it. Otherwise, redeem active Catch and Tame codes by following these steps (and remember they're case sensitive):

Launch Catch and Tame via Roblox Click the backpack icon; it's at the bottom to the right of your item slots Select the rainbow Codes icon from the new window Copy and paste any active Catch and Tame code above into the text box Finally, click Redeem and enjoy your rewards!