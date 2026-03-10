All Catch and Tame codes for March 2026: Steak, Bones, and more animal food
All active Catch and Tame codes for keeping your critters fed.
I'm not sure what's more popular on Roblox, games about pets or games about anime, but both are always sure to include freebies like those found in Catch and Tame codes. Developer Manta Games' new animal ranching sim arms you with a lasso to nab critters in the wild and drag them back home to your farm. You can always keep them fed with supplies from nearby shops, but redeeming new Catch and Tame codes is an easy way to score free Steak dinners (and other pet food) to keep your zoo happy and productive.
All active Catch and Tame codes
- UPDATE16 - 3x Steak, 1x Bone
- MOONRISES - 5x Steak, 2x Bloodmoon Grape
- UPDATE15 - 3x Steak, 1x Bone
- FORGOTTENDEPTHS - 5x Steak
Expired Catch and Tame codes
UPDATE14- 3x Steak, 1x Bone SKYISLAND- 5x Steak UPDATE13- 3x Steak, 1x Bone VALENTINES- 5x Steak, 1x Heart Chocolate UPDATE12- 5x Steak, 5x Bone FREEBONES- 10x Bone UPDATE11- 5x Steak SECRETYETI- 5x Steak, 5x Bone FreeSteak- 10x Steak
How to redeem Catch and Tame codes
There are no requirements to redeem Catch and Tame codes, but Manta Games offers a few extra freebies if you join its Roblox group, give the game a like, and favorite it. Otherwise, redeem active Catch and Tame codes by following these steps (and remember they're case sensitive):
- Launch Catch and Tame via Roblox
- Click the backpack icon; it's at the bottom to the right of your item slots
- Select the rainbow Codes icon from the new window
- Copy and paste any active Catch and Tame code above into the text box
- Finally, click Redeem and enjoy your rewards!
Andrea has been covering games for nearly a decade, picking up bylines at IGN, USA Today, Fanbyte, and Destructoid before joining the PC Gamer team in 2025. She's got a soft spot for older RPGs and is willing to try just about anything with a lovey-dovey "I can fix them" romance element. Her weekly to-do always includes a bit of MMO time, endlessly achievement hunting and raiding in Final Fantasy 14. Outside of those staples, she's often got a few survival-crafting games on rotation and loves a good scare in co-op horror games.
