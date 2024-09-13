Dress to Impress codes and how to redeem

Dress to Impress codes are a great way for you to improve your outfits without having to spend Robux on VIP. After a while, the offerings in the standard dressing rooms become a little repetitive and you have to really start to layer clothes to stop yourself repeating outfits. With codes, you can gain access to limited time accessories and articles of clothing which may be the necessary step to getting a five star on your next runway.

Using codes in Dress to Impress is easy, and anyone can do it from their game. Whether you're waiting around in an intermission, or frantically piecing together outfits for the next theme, you can activate codes at any time. Sourcing them is a lot harder, but to save you time and make sure you're ready to throw whatever you've got at the next theme, we've scoured the net to bring you all the active codes.

How to use codes in Dress to Impress

Open Dress to Impress and click the handbag icon on the left side of the screen

Type in your code in the text box that appears

Press the enter key to redeem your code and get your item

Once activated, these items won't expire and you can use them for any outfit you see fit. The only downside to these items is you can't customise them in the same way you can other items you find around the dressing room. If the code you use doesn't work, make sure you're using the correct format in terms of capital letters and whether or not a letter has been substituted with a number. If you've double checked and it still doesn't work, there's a chance the code has become inactive since there doesn't tend to be any announcement when these codes expire.

Active codes in Dress to Impress

FASHION: Black and white dress

LANA: Legwarmers, shirt, and shorts

TEKKYOOZ: Handbag (white)

M0T0PRINCESSWAV: Golden crown

KREEK: Black hat with bear ears

ASHLEYBUNNI: Bunny slippers

LEAHASHE: Sweatshirt and sweatpants

CHOOPIE10K: Lamb bag and layered pastel dress

KITTYUUHH: Black cat to hold

C4LLMEHH4LEY: Bear-ear headband and short ruffled dress

SUBM15CY: Necklace and eyelashes

LANABOW: White bow for the back of the head

BELALASLAY: Pink halter top with a black jacket

LANATUTU: White dress

M3RM4ID: Orange mermaid set

LABOOTS: Black boots

ITSJUSTNICHOLAS: Black jacket

IBELLASLAY: Long hairstyle with red, green, and blonde pigtails

Inactive codes in Dress to Impress