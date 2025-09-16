All Build a Zoo codes and how to redeem them
Redeem codes for coins and eggs.
Redeeming Build a Zoo codes is the fastest way to get pet eggs in the game without having to spend any money. More often than not, the eggs you get from redeeming these codes are also a lot rarer than the ones you can purchase from the conveyor belt at the back of your zoo. Depending on which code you use, you can also get a decent amount of cash via these codes as well, which is always welcome.
All active Build a Zoo codes
Here is every Build a Zoo code you can currently redeem:
- 50KCCU0912 - 1x Ultra Egg and $20,000
- ZooFish829 - 1x Lion Fish Egg and $20,000
- FIXERROR819 - 1 x Ultra Egg and $30,000
- BugFixes - $30,000
- U2CA518SC5 - 1 x Hyper Egg and $30,000
- X2CA821BA3 - 1 x Hyper Egg and $30,000
- 55PA21N8y2 - 1 x Prismatic Egg and $10,000
All inactive Build a Zoo codes
- SeasonOne
- SurpriseGift
- ZooFish829
- MagicFruit
- WeekendEvent89
- UPD18DINO
How to redeem Build a Zoo codes
To redeem codes in Build a Zoo, all you need to do is:
- Launch the experience in Roblox
- Click the shop icon on the left side of the screen
- Scroll down until you see the codes box
- Copy and paste or type in your code
- Press redeem to have your prizes
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Kara is an evergreen writer. Having spent four years as a games journalist guiding, reviewing, or generally waffling about the weird and wonderful, she’s more than happy to tell you all about which obscure indie games she’s managed to sink hours into this week. When she’s not raising a dodo army in Ark: Survival Evolved or taking huge losses in Tekken, you’ll find her helplessly trawling the internet for the next best birdwatching game because who wants to step outside and experience the real thing when you can so easily do it from the comfort of your living room. Right?
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.