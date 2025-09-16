All Build a Zoo codes and how to redeem them

Redeeming Build a Zoo codes is the fastest way to get pet eggs in the game without having to spend any money. More often than not, the eggs you get from redeeming these codes are also a lot rarer than the ones you can purchase from the conveyor belt at the back of your zoo. Depending on which code you use, you can also get a decent amount of cash via these codes as well, which is always welcome.

All active Build a Zoo codes

Here is every Build a Zoo code you can currently redeem:

50KCCU0912 - 1x Ultra Egg and $20,000

- 1x Ultra Egg and $20,000 ZooFish829 - 1x Lion Fish Egg and $20,000

- 1x Lion Fish Egg and $20,000 FIXERROR819 - 1 x Ultra Egg and $30,000

- 1 x Ultra Egg and $30,000 BugFixes - $30,000

- $30,000 U2CA518SC5 - 1 x Hyper Egg and $30,000

- 1 x Hyper Egg and $30,000 X2CA821BA3 - 1 x Hyper Egg and $30,000

- 1 x Hyper Egg and $30,000 55PA21N8y2 - 1 x Prismatic Egg and $10,000

All inactive Build a Zoo codes

SeasonOne

SurpriseGift

ZooFish829

MagicFruit

WeekendEvent89

UPD18DINO

How to redeem Build a Zoo codes

To redeem codes in Build a Zoo, all you need to do is:

Launch the experience in Roblox Click the shop icon on the left side of the screen Scroll down until you see the codes box Copy and paste or type in your code Press redeem to have your prizes