All free Monopoly Go Dice Links for May 2025

Free Monopoly Go Dice links are your opportunity to get an extra boost around the board without having to splash any cash. More often than not, up to (and occasionally over) 100 free dice links are available each month to help your game and earn you some more rewards.

What's more is these free dice links are incredibly easy to redeem and it'll take you mere seconds to add them to your account. You don't even need to type in a code. Of course, you'll get additional dice rolls by gathering daily bonuses and inviting friends to play, but there's nothing easier than clicking a few buttons and getting the benefits instantly. These links refresh often too. Here are the dice links that are currently active.

You need to be Level 15 before you can redeem Monopoly Go dice links since you'll need access to the Album feature. Once you've done that, you can click on the links above on the device you play on and the free rolls will be added to your account. You can only redeem each link once.

If you're trying to use the links and they aren't working, restart the app and try again. If you're getting one of the following error messages, here are the reasons why your link isn't adding free rolls to your account:

SORRY This reward has already been claimed : You've already redeemed this dice link code to your account.

: You've already redeemed this dice link code to your account. SORRY This reward cannot be claimed: The link code has expired or is invalid.

If a code has successfully worked, you'll get the "here's a gift for you!" screen alongside the number of free rolls for you to use straight away so you can continue your game and gather more rent from your opponents or participate in any of the events Monopoly Go loves to host.