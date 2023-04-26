Honkai: Star Rail codes and how to redeem

Honkai: Star Rail codes are a way you can get some free Stellar Jade for pulling characters in the turn-based sci-fi adventure without having to open your wallet. Similar to Genshin codes, these free rewards appear periodically—usually around a livestream or event—and last for a limited time.

If you're savvy and redeem them you can get some freebies, which lighten the burden of your Stellar Jade farming if you're a no-spend player. Star Rail works exactly the same way as Genshin in terms of getting new characters, and while some can be claimed for free like Herta, Qingque, and Natasha near the start of the game, others have to be warped using Star Rail Passes that cost Stellar Jade to purchase.

Here, I'll run through all of the Honkai: Star Rail codes as of the game's release and how you can redeem them in-game to collect the rewards.

All Honkai: Star Rail codes

HSRGRANDOPEN1 - 100 Stellar Jade, 50,000 Credit

- 100 Stellar Jade, 50,000 Credit HSRGRANDOPEN2 - 100 Stellar Jade, 5 Traveler's Guide

- 100 Stellar Jade, 5 Traveler's Guide HSRGRANDOPEN3 - 100 Stellar Jade, 4 Refined Aether

How to redeem Honkai: Star Rail codes

Click the three dots to the right of the character portrait (Image credit: miHoYo)

There are currently two main ways to redeem your Honkai: Star Rail codes. Here's what you need to do to redeem in-game:

Log into the game

Open the phone menu

Click on the three dots to the right of your character portrait

Select the redemption code option

Enter your code and redeem

Head to your mailbox in the top right to claim your rewards

And here's how to do it online:

Head to the Hoyoverse Star Rail redemption site (opens in new tab)

Log in and select your server

Enter a code

Collect your rewards from the in-game mailbox

If you want to see new codes before they get added to this list, then it's worth joining the Honkai: Star Rail Discord, since that's usually where gacha games post their free stuff, or the community does. Chances are there will be regular livestreams with codes similar to Genshin once the game launches properly.