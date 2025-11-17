All Jujutsu Shenanigans codes for November 2025: Cash and emotes
Claim these codes for more emotes, animations, and soda funds.
Jujutsu Kaisen-inspired Roblox games are easily some of the platform's most popular anime tributes. Let's be real though: it's not a true shounen experience until someone has an overpowered transformation, and that's where Jujutsu Shenanigans codes come in handy. While they mostly stick to in-game cash rewards, you can use the extra currency for flashy battle animations or cans of soda (perfect for a quick power boost and easy win).
All active Jujutsu Shenanigans codes
- WHYEMOTEDISSAPEAR - $500 cash
Expired Jujutsu Shenanigans codes
- There are no expired Jujutsu Shenanigans codes at this time.
How to redeem Jujutsu Shenanigans codes
There are no extra requirements to redeem codes in Jujutsu Shenanigans, so go ahead and boot up the shounen beatdown ready to redeem your code and get moving.
- Select the shop icon in the top left corner of the screen
- In the new pop-up, click the Rewards tab
- Copy and paste the active code
- Select Redeem for your rewards
If you have any issues redeeming Jujutsu Shenanigans codes, double check to make sure you didn't copy a space or other extra characters. Unlike a lot of other Roblox games, Jujutsu Shenanigans uses the same error message for both invalid and expired codes, so check problematic codes closely.
Andrea has been covering games for nearly a decade, picking up bylines at IGN, USA Today, Fanbyte, and Destructoid before joining the PC Gamer team in 2025. She's got a soft spot for older RPGs and is willing to try just about anything with a lovey-dovey "I can fix them" romance element. Her weekly to-do always includes a bit of MMO time, endlessly achievement hunting and raiding in Final Fantasy 14. Outside of those staples, she's often got a few survival-crafting games on rotation and loves a good scare in co-op horror games.
