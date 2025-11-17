All Jujutsu Shenanigans codes for November 2025: Cash and emotes

Jujutsu Kaisen-inspired Roblox games are easily some of the platform's most popular anime tributes. Let's be real though: it's not a true shounen experience until someone has an overpowered transformation, and that's where Jujutsu Shenanigans codes come in handy. While they mostly stick to in-game cash rewards, you can use the extra currency for flashy battle animations or cans of soda (perfect for a quick power boost and easy win).

All active Jujutsu Shenanigans codes

WHYEMOTEDISSAPEAR - $500 cash

Expired Jujutsu Shenanigans codes

There are no expired Jujutsu Shenanigans codes at this time.

How to redeem Jujutsu Shenanigans codes

(Image credit: Tze's Shenanigans)

There are no extra requirements to redeem codes in Jujutsu Shenanigans, so go ahead and boot up the shounen beatdown ready to redeem your code and get moving.

Select the shop icon in the top left corner of the screen In the new pop-up, click the Rewards tab Copy and paste the active code Select Redeem for your rewards

If you have any issues redeeming Jujutsu Shenanigans codes, double check to make sure you didn't copy a space or other extra characters. Unlike a lot of other Roblox games, Jujutsu Shenanigans uses the same error message for both invalid and expired codes, so check problematic codes closely.