Blue Lock Rivals codes and how to redeem them

While there are plenty of excellent sports games on the Roblox platform, none of them can hold a candle to Blue Lock Rivals. It’s ripe for the Roblox treatment as one of the most popular sports anime ever. Using Blue Lock Rivals codes in Roblox can help you unlock more items, power ups, and even cash for new gear.

Playing matches is quite fun, but getting a chance to show off your new gear once you’ve unlocked some free swag is even better. Rather than grinding through countless matches to earn some credits, use our list of codes to get some exciting new Styles with Lucky Spins, while you’re jumping into one of the best sports experiences on the Roblox platform.

Blue Lock Rivals codes

All active codes in Blue Lock Rivals

100KCHRO : 3 Lucky Spins & 3 Lucky Flow Spins (NEW)

: 3 Lucky Spins & 3 Lucky Flow Spins 10KDEVS: 3 Lucky Spins, 3 Lucky Flow Spins, x2 Money Boost (NEW)

Expired Blue Lock Rivals codes

100KLIKES

150KWOW

15KTATLIS

1KLIKES

1KTATLIS

1MEVENT

1MLIKES

200CRAZY

200KSUB

20KCHANNEL

20KCHROLLO

20KLIKES

20KLIKESPT2

250KLIKES

25KTATLIS

300KCHROLLO

300KLIKES

300KREO

30KLIKES

35KCHROLLO

3KLIKES

400KLIKES

40KAGAIN

40KCHANNEL

40KKUNIGAMI

40KLIKES

500KLIKES

50KTATLIS

5KTATLIS

5KVID

600KCRAZY

60KFOLLOWERS

6KLIKES

700KLIKES

70KLIKES

800KLIKES

900KLIKES

AIKU

CHRISTMAS

CHROLLO100K

CHROLLOYT

DONLORENZO

DRAGON

FORGIVEME

GAGAMARU

HOORAY

ITOSHIBROTHERS

KARASU

KUN1G@M1

KUNIGAMIUPD

MONST3R

MRSPAX

RELEASED

SORRYDELAY

THANKSGIVING

THANKYOU

THECODE

THX30KLIKES

THX40KAGAIN

THX40KLIKES

TRAILER20K

WINTERPART2

YUKIMIYA

1BVISITS

Redeem Blue Lock Rivals codes

(Image credit: Roblox Corporation, Blue Lock Rivals Unofficial Fans)

How to Redeem Codes in Blue Lock Rivals

Open Blue Lock Rivals and click to enter the game

If it is your first time playing, play through the initial match

At the main menu, select "Codes" at the bottom of the screen

Enter any of the codes listed below

Click "REDEEM" to redeem your code and get your rewards

After redeeming a code, you’ll receive all of the bonuses and items listed below. For example, if you’ve redeemed a code that gives you Lucky Spins, these will automatically be added to your account, and you can use them right away. These Lucky Spins don’t expire, so feel free to hold onto them or burn through them before getting back onto the pitch. The choice is completely up to you.

To make the redemption easier, you can copy and paste the codes directly from our page. We’ve made sure that they’re formatted correctly so you can get back into the game as quickly as possible. If you do decide to enter them yourselves, make sure that you follow the capitalization and spelling exactly as they are shown below, or there is a chance that the codes may not work. If the codes are not redeeming or are showing as "Inactive", there is a chance that the developers have removed the codes without announcing that they were doing so.