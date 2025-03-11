Blue Lock Rivals codes and how to redeem them
Get ready to hit the pitch in this anime-themed soccer game.
While there are plenty of excellent sports games on the Roblox platform, none of them can hold a candle to Blue Lock Rivals. It’s ripe for the Roblox treatment as one of the most popular sports anime ever. Using Blue Lock Rivals codes in Roblox can help you unlock more items, power ups, and even cash for new gear.
Playing matches is quite fun, but getting a chance to show off your new gear once you’ve unlocked some free swag is even better. Rather than grinding through countless matches to earn some credits, use our list of codes to get some exciting new Styles with Lucky Spins, while you’re jumping into one of the best sports experiences on the Roblox platform.
Blue Lock Rivals codes
All active codes in Blue Lock Rivals
- 100KCHRO: 3 Lucky Spins & 3 Lucky Flow Spins (NEW)
- 10KDEVS: 3 Lucky Spins, 3 Lucky Flow Spins, x2 Money Boost (NEW)
Expired Blue Lock Rivals codes
- 100KLIKES
- 150KWOW
- 15KTATLIS
- 1KLIKES
- 1KTATLIS
- 1MEVENT
- 1MLIKES
- 200CRAZY
- 200KSUB
- 20KCHANNEL
- 20KCHROLLO
- 20KLIKES
- 20KLIKESPT2
- 250KLIKES
- 25KTATLIS
- 300KCHROLLO
- 300KLIKES
- 300KREO
- 30KLIKES
- 35KCHROLLO
- 3KLIKES
- 400KLIKES
- 40KAGAIN
- 40KCHANNEL
- 40KKUNIGAMI
- 40KLIKES
- 500KLIKES
- 50KTATLIS
- 5KTATLIS
- 5KVID
- 600KCRAZY
- 60KFOLLOWERS
- 6KLIKES
- 700KLIKES
- 70KLIKES
- 800KLIKES
- 900KLIKES
- AIKU
- CHRISTMAS
- CHROLLO100K
- CHROLLOYT
- DONLORENZO
- DRAGON
- FORGIVEME
- GAGAMARU
- HOORAY
- ITOSHIBROTHERS
- KARASU
- KUN1G@M1
- KUNIGAMIUPD
- MONST3R
- MRSPAX
- RELEASED
- SORRYDELAY
- THANKSGIVING
- THANKYOU
- THECODE
- THX30KLIKES
- THX40KAGAIN
- THX40KLIKES
- TRAILER20K
- WINTERPART2
- YUKIMIYA
- 1BVISITS
Redeem Blue Lock Rivals codes
How to Redeem Codes in Blue Lock Rivals
- Open Blue Lock Rivals and click to enter the game
- If it is your first time playing, play through the initial match
- At the main menu, select "Codes" at the bottom of the screen
- Enter any of the codes listed below
- Click "REDEEM" to redeem your code and get your rewards
After redeeming a code, you’ll receive all of the bonuses and items listed below. For example, if you’ve redeemed a code that gives you Lucky Spins, these will automatically be added to your account, and you can use them right away. These Lucky Spins don’t expire, so feel free to hold onto them or burn through them before getting back onto the pitch. The choice is completely up to you.
To make the redemption easier, you can copy and paste the codes directly from our page. We’ve made sure that they’re formatted correctly so you can get back into the game as quickly as possible. If you do decide to enter them yourselves, make sure that you follow the capitalization and spelling exactly as they are shown below, or there is a chance that the codes may not work. If the codes are not redeeming or are showing as "Inactive", there is a chance that the developers have removed the codes without announcing that they were doing so.
