Fisch codes and how to redeem them

Fisch has been going viral for all the right reasons, and there are plenty of codes to redeem to get some additional free items. Since this game is about the relaxing nature of fishing, what better way to soak it in than by getting our hands on some free stuff to make the grind all the more exciting? Earning cash to unlock new rods and other fantastic items is fun enough, but you can also get some additional goodies for doing nothing. That’s what the joy of fishing is all about.

Saving credits for better rods is a good thing, but getting rods for free is even better. With the sheer number of events going on in Fisch at any given time, be sure that you’re checking out our codes section below to find out which items you can grab for free. Showing off the Fish you catch is a major part of the game, and you can’t bring in the biggest and the best without having items that help you become the Fischer you always knew you could be.

100M : 2 Weird Algae, 2 Truffle, and 1,500 Credits

: 2 Weird Algae, 2 Truffle, and 1,500 Credits 200K : Free Bait

: Free Bait Advent : 2 Weird Algae and 2 Truffle Worms

: 2 Weird Algae and 2 Truffle Worms AncientIsle : 2 Weird Algae and 2 Truffle Worms

: 2 Weird Algae and 2 Truffle Worms FischFright2024 : Candy Corn Bobber and 1k Cash

: Candy Corn Bobber and 1k Cash MERRYFISCHMAS : 1 Holly Berry and 1 Peppermint Worm

: 1 Holly Berry and 1 Peppermint Worm Prehistoric : 2 Weird Algae and 2 Truffle Worms

: 2 Weird Algae and 2 Truffle Worms Scubaaaa : 10 Geodes

: 10 Geodes SorryForDowntime : 10 Instant Catchers, 10 Fish Heads, and 1.5k Cash

: 10 Instant Catchers, 10 Fish Heads, and 1.5k Cash ThanksFor10Mil : 10Mil Title, 40% Lure Speed (1 Hour), 10k Cash

: 10Mil Title, 40% Lure Speed (1 Hour), 10k Cash ThankYouFollowers2 : 5 Holly Berries, 5 Peppermint Worms, 2 Aurora Baits and Astral Rod

: 5 Holly Berries, 5 Peppermint Worms, 2 Aurora Baits and Astral Rod ThankYouFollowers3 : Free Horizon Rod

: Free Horizon Rod ThankYouFollowers : 2,000 Credits, 2 Weird Algae, and 2 Truffle Worms

: 2,000 Credits, 2 Weird Algae, and 2 Truffle Worms TheDepths: 3 Weird Algae and 3 Truffle Worms

How to redeem

(Image credit: Fisching, WoozyNate)

How to Redeem Codes in Fisch

Open Fisch

Select Menu on the top bar

Scroll down to the bottom of Settings

Enter any of the codes below

Press Enter to redeem your codes

Once you've activated any of the codes listed below, you will earn the bonus that comes with it. Since the majority of the codes are for free bait and free rods, you won’t need to worry about any specific time limits. Any items that you redeem via codes are yours to keep.

However, if there are any timed codes, they will begin immediately, so make sure you’re in the right spot before activating any of them.

You can also copy and paste your codes directly from our page to ensure that you can redeem them without any issues. They’ve all been tested and are in the correct format to make things easier for you. If you’re struggling to redeem a code without copying and pasting, make sure that you’ve followed our formatting. If a code won’t redeem, there is a chance that the developer deactivated the code, as this tends to happen often without any prior warning.