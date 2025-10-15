All Fish It codes for October 2025: potions and spins

Fish It codes increase your luck and chances of reeling in rarer fish without having to spend any money on potions or wheel spins. Rather than spending a lot of time fishing, then selling what you find to buy better equipment to help catch bigger creatures, these codes will immediately unlock items like potions that increase your luck for a period of time, or free spins for the in-game wheel featuring a number of rewards.

All active Fish It codes

BLAMETALON : Luck I Potion x3 and Luck II Potion x2

: Luck I Potion x3 and Luck II Potion x2 TRAVEL : Luck I Potion x3

: Luck I Potion x3 SHARKSSS: Mutation I potion x2 Luck II Potion x1

Expired Fish It codes

TROPICAL

THEWHEEL

100M

ARMOR

MEGA

SORRY

MUTATE

INDO

SORRYSPINS

LOBSTAH

LOST

How to redeem Fish It codes

To redeem your Fisch It codes, all you have to do is:

Launch the experience in Roblox Click the shop icon at the top of the screen Scroll down until you see the text box to enter codes Copy and paste or type in your code Hit redeem, and your rewards will immediately be credited to your account

It's worth noting that you need to be at least Level 10 before you can redeem codes. Otherwise, each time you try to use one, you'll be met with the "You need to be Level 10" warning at the top of the screen. This can be done fairly quickly through fishing and selling whatever you find, so you'll be able to start using codes in no time.