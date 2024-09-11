Dead By Daylight codes and how to redeem them
Claim these rewards to get new charms, badges, banners, and crowns.
These Dead By Daylight codes are an excellent way to get some free stuff if you're just starting out playing the murderous multiplayer horror game. Whether you're looking for some cosmetics to spruce up your characters or a selection of free badges and charms. DBD codes will sometimes even include Bloodpoints; the resource you use to progress your characters.
There are a variety of codes to redeem. Some, like the vast selection of pride badges lower down, don't expire and can be claimed at any time, and I've put all other cosmetics and rewards in the main section. If you also happen to play on Switch, you can claim more stuff with the Switch-specific codes at the bottom of the page. Lastly, there's an explanation for how to redeem your DBD codes lower down, but it's pretty straightforward to be honest.
All DBD codes
- thedarklord - Wax Candle badge and Dusty Secrets banner
- PARTYHATS24 - A wide selection of crowns
- REDDIT1MIL - 8-Bit Crow badge
- LETSROLL - Hand-Painted Dwight charm
- WARRIORPUPPERS - Warrior Puppers charm
DBD codes for Pride badges and charms
- FLAGL - Lesbian Pride Flag charm
- MFLAG - MLM Pride Flag charm
- FLAGP - Pansexual Pride Flag charm
- FLAGB - Bisexual Pride Flag charm
- ISFLAG - Intersex Pride Flag charm
- FLAGT - Trans Pride Flag charm
- AFLAGG - Agender Pride Flag charm
- GFLAGF - Gender-fluid Pride Flag charm
- NBFLAG - Nonbinary Pride Flag charm
- GFLAGQ - Genderqueer Pride Flag charm
- AFLAGS - Asexual Pride Flag charm
- CAWCAW - Feathers of Pride charm
- PRIDE - Rainbow Flag charm
- BDGPRIDE - Rainbow Flag badge
- BDGPRG - Progress Flag badge
- BDGL - Lesbian Pride Flag badge
- BDGM - MLM Pride Flag badge
- BDGB - Bisexual Pride Flag badge
- BDGP - Pansexual Pride Flag badge
- BDGT - Trans Pride Flag badge
- BDGGQ - Genderqueer Pride Flag badge
- BDGGF - Gender-fluid Pride Flag badge
- BDGNB - Nonbinary Pride Flag badge
- BDGIS - Intersex Pride Flag badge
- BDGAG - Agender Pride Flag badge
- BDG2S - Two-spirit Pride Flag badge
- BDGPA - Polyamory Pride Flag badge
- BDGAS - Asexual Pride Flag badge
- BDGAR - Aromantic Pride Flag badge
- BDGDM - Demisexual Pride Flag badge
- POLYFLAG - Polyamory Pride Flag charm
- DEMISFLAG - Demisexual Pride Flag charm
- AROMFLAG - Aromantic Pride Flag charm
- TWOSFLAG - Two-spirit Pride Flag charm
- KINDRD - Glance of Pride charm
DBD Switch codes
If you also happen to play on Nintendo Switch, you can redeem these additional codes:
- DROPDA - Dominus Anger Badge
- DROPCT - Clock Tower banner
- DROPSC - Snapper Casket charm
How to redeem Dead By Daylight codes
There's only one way to redeem Dead By Daylight codes and that's through the game, but it's a pretty simple process. All you need to do is:
- Open the store on the main menu
- Select the redeem option in the bottom left
- Paste a code into the box and click redeem
- Enjoy your rewards!
If you're redeeming a code that contains a lot of stuff like the one with the selection of Crowns above, it may take quite a while for it to display everything that the code gives.
