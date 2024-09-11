Dead By Daylight codes and how to redeem them

These Dead By Daylight codes are an excellent way to get some free stuff if you're just starting out playing the murderous multiplayer horror game. Whether you're looking for some cosmetics to spruce up your characters or a selection of free badges and charms. DBD codes will sometimes even include Bloodpoints; the resource you use to progress your characters.

There are a variety of codes to redeem. Some, like the vast selection of pride badges lower down, don't expire and can be claimed at any time, and I've put all other cosmetics and rewards in the main section. If you also happen to play on Switch, you can claim more stuff with the Switch-specific codes at the bottom of the page. Lastly, there's an explanation for how to redeem your DBD codes lower down, but it's pretty straightforward to be honest.

All DBD codes

thedarklord - Wax Candle badge and Dusty Secrets banner

- Wax Candle badge and Dusty Secrets banner PARTYHATS24 - A wide selection of crowns

- A wide selection of crowns REDDIT1MIL - 8-Bit Crow badge

- 8-Bit Crow badge LETSROLL - Hand-Painted Dwight charm

- Hand-Painted Dwight charm WARRIORPUPPERS - Warrior Puppers charm

DBD codes for Pride badges and charms

FLAGL - Lesbian Pride Flag charm

- Lesbian Pride Flag charm MFLAG - MLM Pride Flag charm

- MLM Pride Flag charm FLAGP - Pansexual Pride Flag charm

- Pansexual Pride Flag charm FLAGB - Bisexual Pride Flag charm

- Bisexual Pride Flag charm ISFLAG - Intersex Pride Flag charm

- Intersex Pride Flag charm FLAGT - Trans Pride Flag charm

- Trans Pride Flag charm AFLAGG - Agender Pride Flag charm

- Agender Pride Flag charm GFLAGF - Gender-fluid Pride Flag charm

- Gender-fluid Pride Flag charm NBFLAG - Nonbinary Pride Flag charm

- Nonbinary Pride Flag charm GFLAGQ - Genderqueer Pride Flag charm

- Genderqueer Pride Flag charm AFLAGS - Asexual Pride Flag charm

- Asexual Pride Flag charm CAWCAW - Feathers of Pride charm

- Feathers of Pride charm PRIDE - Rainbow Flag charm

- Rainbow Flag charm BDGPRIDE - Rainbow Flag badge

- Rainbow Flag badge BDGPRG - Progress Flag badge

- Progress Flag badge BDGL - Lesbian Pride Flag badge

- Lesbian Pride Flag badge BDGM - MLM Pride Flag badge

- MLM Pride Flag badge BDGB - Bisexual Pride Flag badge

- Bisexual Pride Flag badge BDGP - Pansexual Pride Flag badge

- Pansexual Pride Flag badge BDGT - Trans Pride Flag badge

- Trans Pride Flag badge BDGGQ - Genderqueer Pride Flag badge

- Genderqueer Pride Flag badge BDGGF - Gender-fluid Pride Flag badge

- Gender-fluid Pride Flag badge BDGNB - Nonbinary Pride Flag badge

- Nonbinary Pride Flag badge BDGIS - Intersex Pride Flag badge

- Intersex Pride Flag badge BDGAG - Agender Pride Flag badge

- Agender Pride Flag badge BDG2S - Two-spirit Pride Flag badge

- Two-spirit Pride Flag badge BDGPA - Polyamory Pride Flag badge

- Polyamory Pride Flag badge BDGAS - Asexual Pride Flag badge

- Asexual Pride Flag badge BDGAR - Aromantic Pride Flag badge

- Aromantic Pride Flag badge BDGDM - Demisexual Pride Flag badge

- Demisexual Pride Flag badge POLYFLAG - Polyamory Pride Flag charm

- Polyamory Pride Flag charm DEMISFLAG - Demisexual Pride Flag charm

- Demisexual Pride Flag charm AROMFLAG - Aromantic Pride Flag charm

- Aromantic Pride Flag charm TWOSFLAG - Two-spirit Pride Flag charm

- Two-spirit Pride Flag charm KINDRD - Glance of Pride charm

DBD Switch codes

If you also happen to play on Nintendo Switch, you can redeem these additional codes:

DROPDA - Dominus Anger Badge

- Dominus Anger Badge DROPCT - Clock Tower banner

- Clock Tower banner DROPSC - Snapper Casket charm

How to redeem Dead By Daylight codes

There's only one way to redeem Dead By Daylight codes and that's through the game, but it's a pretty simple process. All you need to do is:

Open the store on the main menu

Select the redeem option in the bottom left

Paste a code into the box and click redeem

Enjoy your rewards!

If you're redeeming a code that contains a lot of stuff like the one with the selection of Crowns above, it may take quite a while for it to display everything that the code gives.