The Forge codes for December 2025: Free rerolls and Luck Totems
It's not enough to grab a pickaxe and start chipping away at precious minerals in The Forge. You'll need to hone your skills even earlier and start with lucky stat rolls in the character creator to turn your Roblox avatar into a mining machine. And if you aren't blessed by RNG, don't worry, there's always free reroll giveaways. The Forge adds new codes fairly often as it hits new user milestones and adds rewards with updates, so keep checking in for more.
All active The Forge codes
- SORRYFORSHUTDOWN - x5 Rerolls 🆕
Expired The Forge codes
100KLIKES - x10 Reroll 200K! - x5 Rerolls 300K! - x1 Luck Totem, x5 Rerolls 40KLIKES - x2 Rerolls 20KLIKES - x2 Rerolls 15KLIKES - x2 Rerolls 10KLIKES - x1 Luck Totem, x2 Rerolls POSTRELEASEQNA - x1 Reroll BETARELEASE! -x2 Rerolls
How to redeem The Forge codes
There are no extra steps or requirements for using codes here. The process to redeem codes in The Forge keeps it short and sweet, so you'll just need to do the following:
- Launch Roblox and open The Forge
- Click the 'Settings' icon in the upper left corner of the screen
- Scroll to the bottom of the Settings menu
- Paste your code into the box at the end
- Select 'Claim' and you're done - enjoy the free rerolls!
If your code for The Forge doesn't work, note the error message for easy troubleshooting. If it says "Code does not exist," then you've probably made a typo or copied an extra space, so check your input and try again. If the error says "Code has expired," then you've unfortunately missed the deadline.
