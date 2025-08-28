All Grow a Garden codes and how to redeem them

Grow a Garden is filled with different seeds and items you need to unlock as you upgrade your plot. However, a lot of these things can be expensive, so a little help goes a long way. Using Grow a Garden codes is the fastest way to unlock rewards without having to spend a single Sheckle, and if you've just started out, it can give you a decent head start to growing the most impressive garden around.



With that said, codes for Grow a Garden are quite few and far between at the moment, and usually follow one of the game's more significant updates. But, when they do roll around, they can be an easy way to get ahold of things like pet eggs, seed packs, and even limited cosmetics. So, here are all the codes you can currently redeem in Grow a Garden and how to redeem them.

All active Grow a Garden codes

These are the currently active codes in Grow a Garden:

torigate - 1x Whispering Tori cosmetic

Expired Grow a Garden codes

LUNARGLOW10 - 3x Basic Seed Packs and 1x Exotic Bug Egg

How to redeem codes in Grow a Garden

Redeeming codes in Grow a Garden is really easy, and can be done regardless of how much time you've put into the game (so no need to complete a tutorial, or anything like that). All you need to do is:

Open the settings by clicking on the cog icon in the top left corner Scroll down until you see the "redeem code" box Copy and paste the code from above or type it in Hit redeem, and your prize will immediately go to your inventory

As is the way with most Roblox experiences, codes in Grow a Garden are case sensitive. If you're met with the "invalid code" warning, be sure to check the case of each letter and delete any extra spaces you might've accidentally put at the end (or start) of the code. Otherwise, if you're met with the same warning, there's a chance it could've expired.