Shift codes in Borderlands 4: what you need to know for launch, plus a reward available now

Borderlands introduced Shift codes to the series formula ages ago, and we've seen no indication from Gearbox that it plans to end the tradition. Historically, vault hunters found new additions on official X accounts, but with a new game just around the corner we're already speculating on where (and how) we'll find Shift codes in Borderlands 4.

In the recent games, like Borderlands 3 and Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, Shift codes served as easy ways to score quick loot with spare Golden or Diamond Keys. There's also the occasional cosmetic reward.

Some Borderlands codes remain active to this day as permanent Shift rewards, but others were time-limited. So that's why we're hunting for any scrap of information on Borderlands 4 Shift codes in preparation for launch on September 12.

Are there Shift codes in Borderlands 4?

Yes, Borderlands 4 will have Shift codes according to its official FAQ. The mini guide from Gearbox mentions we'll be able to redeem Shift codes for Borderlands 4 at launch.

In fact, you can already grab one Borderlands 4 Shift code now, though it's not through the typical code process. You'll just need to adjust some settings if you already have a Shift account, or sign up for one to receive the Hazard Pay weapon skin.

How to get the Hazard Pay weapon skin (Image: © Gearbox Software) If you already have a Shift account, log in and check for the blue banner with the Hazard Pay weapon skin in the account section. If you don't have one, go ahead and register for free then loop back to the account page. Select Profile, scroll down to User Preferences, and select the first option, "I would like to receive news and promotional messages from 2K and its affiliates." It should also have a little blurb just below that mentioning you'll also get the Hazard Pay cosmetic when you play Borderlands 4. Finally, click Update Preferences, and the note on the Hazard Pay skin disappears at the bottom. The new blue banner at the top promises to deliver the weapon skin as long as you link your associated gaming platform with the same Shift account. So double check your Steam, Epic Games, or Xbox Live logins (wherever you plan to buy Borderlands 4) under Gaming Platforms to make sure you're prepared.

(Image credit: Gearbox Software)

From how it sounds, this won't be an actual code, but I'm still watching my inbox just in case Gearbox sends me something to redeem. I'll update this again at launch for anyone troubleshooting.

Where will you find Shift codes for Borderlands 4?

Well, Gearbox has already confirmed its official newsletter as one source of Borderlands 4 Shift codes, promising "those who stay subscribed are sure to reap additional rewards."

As for other sources, we've seen Borderlands Shift codes pop up on Randy Pitchford's X account and the official Borderlands X account. Gearbox has also stuffed codes away in hidden places, like in concept art or trailers, though those usually wind up confirmed by Gearbox social media accounts, too.

How will you redeem Shift codes?

(Image credit: Gearbox Software)

Thanks to the FAQ and older Borderlands games, we know the gist of Shift code redemption will work the same for one method in Borderlands 4.

Log in or create a Shift account through Gearbox's official website Select the Gaming Platforms tab to link the storefront where you bought BL4 Visit the Rewards tab while logged in to your account Enter the 25 digit Shift code and select Check

We don't have anything to redeem yet, so that's as far in the process as I can guide you. I'll be vault hunting on day one though, so I'll get this updated ASAP with navigating Borderlands 4 in-game code menus. Keep this page bookmarked until then!