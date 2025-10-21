All Playground Basketball codes for October 2025: coins

Redeeming Playground Basketball codes will save you from spending hours earning coins to purchase cosmetics. Instead, you can instantly redeem thousands of these coins at a time to ensure you're the best looking player on the field. With plenty of active codes already available, you'll be able to start shopping around in no time at all.

All active Playground Basketball codes

SORRYFORBUGS - 10k coins

- 10k coins UPDATE1 - 4.5k coins

- 4.5k coins THANKSFOR2500LIKES - 1.5k coins

Expired Playground Basketball codes

There are currently no expired Playground Basketball codes.

How to redeem Playground Basketball codes

(Image credit: Roblox)

It's worth noting that you have to like the game in the Roblox launcher and join the Community Group for it before you can redeem any codes. This can all be done through the launcher, so be sure to do that before loading into the experience and you'll be good to go.

To redeem your Playground Basketball codes, all you have to do is:

Launch the experience in Roblox Click the gift box icon at the top of the screen, making "redeem codes" box will appear in the middle Copy and paste or type in your code Hit redeem, and your rewards will immediately be credited to your account