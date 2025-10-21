All Playground Basketball codes for October 2025: coins
All active Playground Basketball codes to redeem for coins.
Redeeming Playground Basketball codes will save you from spending hours earning coins to purchase cosmetics. Instead, you can instantly redeem thousands of these coins at a time to ensure you're the best looking player on the field. With plenty of active codes already available, you'll be able to start shopping around in no time at all.
All active Playground Basketball codes
- SORRYFORBUGS - 10k coins
- UPDATE1 - 4.5k coins
- THANKSFOR2500LIKES - 1.5k coins
Expired Playground Basketball codes
There are currently no expired Playground Basketball codes.
How to redeem Playground Basketball codes
It's worth noting that you have to like the game in the Roblox launcher and join the Community Group for it before you can redeem any codes. This can all be done through the launcher, so be sure to do that before loading into the experience and you'll be good to go.
To redeem your Playground Basketball codes, all you have to do is:
- Launch the experience in Roblox
- Click the gift box icon at the top of the screen, making "redeem codes" box will appear in the middle
- Copy and paste or type in your code
- Hit redeem, and your rewards will immediately be credited to your account
Kara is an evergreen writer. Having spent four years as a games journalist guiding, reviewing, or generally waffling about the weird and wonderful, she’s more than happy to tell you all about which obscure indie games she’s managed to sink hours into this week. When she’s not raising a dodo army in Ark: Survival Evolved or taking huge losses in Tekken, you’ll find her helplessly trawling the internet for the next best birdwatching game because who wants to step outside and experience the real thing when you can so easily do it from the comfort of your living room. Right?
