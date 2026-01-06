Food service is hard enough as it is, but you can redeem Road-side Shawarma codes for extra chances to fix any orders gone terribly wrong in the Roblox horror sim. It's not the only way to earn revives—the fast food truck survival experience incentivizes players to group up by offering one free revive to folks in a party—but if you're serving Shawarma solo, you'll want all the help you can get with a few extra freebies.

Disclaimer Big Roblox trends often mean a sea of similar adventures popping up, making it difficult to find codes for the specific game you're playing. The codes we've listed below are for Road-side Shawarma by nv1sh, not to be confused with Scary Shawarma Kiosk by kharbor_ykt, which doesn't have any codes for now.

All active Road-side Shawarma codes

SHAWARMATHEBEST - 1x Revive

- 1x Revive OOPSIDIDITAGAIN - 4x Revive

Expired Road-side Shawarma codes

100M - 2x Revive

How to redeem Road-side Shawarma codes

(Image credit: nv1sh / Roblox)

There are no fancy extra steps to redeem codes in Road-side Shawarma, it's just a matter of popping in the codes for your free rewards. I didn't spot an error message for expired codes, but if it's successful, you'll see a tiny notification just above the redemption window.

Since horrifying food service encounters seem to be a new Roblox fad, make sure you've got the right game for the above codes and open Road-side Shawarma on Roblox, then:

Click the bird icon on the left side of the UI (it looks like the old Twitter icon) Copy and paste your code into the new window Select 'Redeem' and enjoy your Road-side Shawarma freebies