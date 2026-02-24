Jump to:

All Garden Horizons codes for February 2026: Shillings and Seeds

Garden Horizons codes are the fastest way to get ahold of Shillings and Seed Packs without having to work the day away in-game. If you're desperate for some new crops without having to spend your hard-earned money, then these codes can save you a lot of time. Occasionally, you might get a useful piece of equipment like a sprinkler to enhance your plant growth too.

All active Garden Horizons codes

  • THANKYOU - 1x Premium Dawn Seed Pack, 2x Dawn Seed Packs, 1x Super Sprinkler
  • DAWNFRUIT - 1x Dawnfruit Seed
  • DAWN - 1x Dawnfruit Seed
  • RELEASE - 2,000 Shillings, 3x Corn Seeds, 15x Carrot Seeds
  • 358 - 2,000 Shillings

How to redeem Garden Horizons codes

Before you can redeem any Garden Horizon codes, you need to complete the tutorial. Once you've done that, you'll be able to cash in your codes by doing the following:

  • Launch the experience in Roblox
  • Click the cog icon in the top left corner of the screen
  • Scroll down to the bottom of the menu until you see the "Redeem Codes" option
  • Copy and paste or type in your code, then hit redeem and your rewards will immediately be credited to your account
