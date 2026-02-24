All Garden Horizons codes for February 2026: Shillings and Seeds
All active Garden Horizons codes for Shillings and seed packs.
Garden Horizons codes are the fastest way to get ahold of Shillings and Seed Packs without having to work the day away in-game. If you're desperate for some new crops without having to spend your hard-earned money, then these codes can save you a lot of time. Occasionally, you might get a useful piece of equipment like a sprinkler to enhance your plant growth too.
All active Garden Horizons codes
Here are all the active codes currently available for Garden Horizons:
- THANKYOU - 1x Premium Dawn Seed Pack, 2x Dawn Seed Packs, 1x Super Sprinkler
- DAWNFRUIT - 1x Dawnfruit Seed
- DAWN - 1x Dawnfruit Seed
- RELEASE - 2,000 Shillings, 3x Corn Seeds, 15x Carrot Seeds
- 358 - 2,000 Shillings
How to redeem Garden Horizons codes
Before you can redeem any Garden Horizon codes, you need to complete the tutorial. Once you've done that, you'll be able to cash in your codes by doing the following:
- Launch the experience in Roblox
- Click the cog icon in the top left corner of the screen
- Scroll down to the bottom of the menu until you see the "Redeem Codes" option
- Copy and paste or type in your code, then hit redeem and your rewards will immediately be credited to your account
Kara is an evergreen writer. Having spent four years as a games journalist guiding, reviewing, or generally waffling about the weird and wonderful, she’s more than happy to tell you all about which obscure indie games she’s managed to sink hours into this week. When she’s not raising a dodo army in Ark: Survival Evolved or taking huge losses in Tekken, you’ll find her helplessly trawling the internet for the next best birdwatching game because who wants to step outside and experience the real thing when you can so easily do it from the comfort of your living room. Right?
