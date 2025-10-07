All Evade codes for October 2025: Points and Badges

Grabbing some Evade codes will help you defend yourself and survive against the Nextbots, giving you points and cosmetic badges for free and saving you from spending any Robux. You can redeem codes for points to use in the shop in exchange for cosmetics and emotes to personalise your experience.

Plus, since the shop changes daily, there's always new gear you can save up for. Here are all the active Evade codes so you can start cashing in your free rewards now.

All active Evade codes

901 - 12 Points

- 12 Points 900 - 10 Points

Expired Evade codes

therealdeal

gullible

evadethebirthdayboy

summeroopsies2

summeroopsies

222

444

barrierbroke

march1stincident

theaftermath

apology

thebig5

How to redeem Evade codes

To redeem your Evade codes, all you have to do is:

Launch the experience in Roblox Click the Codes button in the bottom left corner Copy and paste or type your code in Hit redeem for your points to be credited to your account