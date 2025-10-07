All Evade codes for October 2025: Points and Badges
All active Evade codes for Points and Badges.
Grabbing some Evade codes will help you defend yourself and survive against the Nextbots, giving you points and cosmetic badges for free and saving you from spending any Robux. You can redeem codes for points to use in the shop in exchange for cosmetics and emotes to personalise your experience.
Plus, since the shop changes daily, there's always new gear you can save up for. Here are all the active Evade codes so you can start cashing in your free rewards now.
All active Evade codes
- 901 - 12 Points
- 900 - 10 Points
Expired Evade codes
- therealdeal
- gullible
- evadethebirthdayboy
- summeroopsies2
- summeroopsies
- 222
- 444
- barrierbroke
- march1stincident
- theaftermath
- apology
- thebig5
How to redeem Evade codes
To redeem your Evade codes, all you have to do is:
- Launch the experience in Roblox
- Click the Codes button in the bottom left corner
- Copy and paste or type your code in
- Hit redeem for your points to be credited to your account
Kara is an evergreen writer. Having spent four years as a games journalist guiding, reviewing, or generally waffling about the weird and wonderful, she’s more than happy to tell you all about which obscure indie games she’s managed to sink hours into this week. When she’s not raising a dodo army in Ark: Survival Evolved or taking huge losses in Tekken, you’ll find her helplessly trawling the internet for the next best birdwatching game because who wants to step outside and experience the real thing when you can so easily do it from the comfort of your living room. Right?
