All Build a Roller Coaster codes for November 2025: Money and gear

Build a Roller Coaster codes will save you the stress of gathering gear and money alongside maintaining your rollercoaster. You'll earn money each time someone rides, so getting an extra bump of cash ahead of that can be what makes your rollercoaster great from the get-go. It's not just money you'll get either; you can pick up decor, wrenches, and tracks depending on which code you use.

All active Build a Roller Coaster codes

Here are all the active codes currently available for Build a Roller Coaster:

25MVISITS - 1 x Time Dial

- 1 x Time Dial SPOOKYSEASON - 1 x Casper, 1 x Cobweb

- 1 x Casper, 1 x Cobweb GEARSGEARSGEARS - 5 x Teleport Gear

- 5 x Teleport Gear HALLOWEEN - 1 x Jack o Lantern

- 1 x Jack o Lantern LOOPFIXED - 5 x Careful Remover

- 5 x Careful Remover 10MVISITS - 3 x Diamond Wrench

- 3 x Diamond Wrench 1mvisits - 3 x Gold Wrench

- 3 x Gold Wrench robloxian - $1000

- $1000 discordian - Climb Track

- Climb Track release - $500

Expired Build a Roller Coaster codes

There are currently no expired Build a Roller Coaster codes.

How to redeem Build a Roller Coaster codes

(Image credit: Roblox)

To use Build a Roller Coaster codes, you need to:

Launch the experience in Roblox Click the cog icon in the top left corner of the screen, and click the codes option Copy and paste or type in your code Hit redeem, and your rewards will immediately be credited to your account