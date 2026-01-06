All Anime Fighting Simulator: Endless codes for January 2026: Chikara and Yen

Anime Fighting Simulator: Endless codes are the quickest way to unlock in-game currency like Chikara and Yen without having to work for them. This boost will help you buy Specials, Champions, and Fruits, alongside Yen to upgrade your class without the need to fight bosses. Occasionally, codes for Day Boosts are released, too, for that extra push.

All active Anime Fighting Simulator: Endless codes

Here are all the active codes currently available for Anime Fighting Simulator: Endless:

HappyNewYear - 1 x Day Boost

1 x Day Boost 10MVisits - 50,000 Chikara

- 50,000 Chikara 50kLikes - 50,000 Chikara

- 50,000 Chikara NewBloodlines - 100,000 Chikara

- 100,000 Chikara NewSpecials - 50,000 Chikara

- 50,000 Chikara 15kLikes - 25,000 Yen

- 25,000 Yen 30kLikes - 25,000 Yen

- 25,000 Yen 25kLikes - 25,000 Yen

- 25,000 Yen MinorBugs - 50,000 Yen

- 50,000 Yen January Incident - 50,000 Chikara

- 50,000 Chikara Krampus - 500,000 Chikara

- 500,000 Chikara SecretCode - 50,000 Chikara

- 50,000 Chikara BadActors - 50,000 Chikara

- 50,000 Chikara ChristmasTime - 1 x Day Boost

- 1 x Day Boost ChristmasDelay - 5,000 Yen

- 5,000 Yen 10kLikes - 50,000 Chikara

- 50,000 Chikara 1MVisits - 50,000 Chikara

- 50,000 Chikara Gullible67 - 1 Yen

- 1 Yen 100kVisits - 1 x Day Boost

- 1 x Day Boost 1000Members - 1 x Day Boost

- 1 x Day Boost 1kLikes - 50,000 Chikara

- 50,000 Chikara 2kLikes - 5,000 Yen

- 5,000 Yen 5kLikes - 50,000 Chikara

- 50,000 Chikara MobsUpdate - 75,000 Chikara

- 75,000 Chikara 1WeekAnniversary - 75,000 Chikara

- 75,000 Chikara 400CCU - 1 x Day Boost

- 1 x Day Boost 10kVisits - 5,000 Yen

- 5,000 Yen 100Favs - 75,000 Chikara

- 75,000 Chikara 50Likes - 1 x Hour Boost

- 1 x Hour Boost FreeChikara - 5,000 Chikara

- 5,000 Chikara FreeChikara2 - 10,000 Chikara

- 10,000 Chikara FreeChikara3 - 10,000 Chikara

- 10,000 Chikara YenCode - 1,000 Yen

How to redeem Anime Fighting Simulator: Endless codes

Before you can redeem any Anime Fighting Simulator: Endless codes, you'll need to boot the experience, and you'll be able to cash in your codes by doing the following:

Launch the experience in Roblox Click the Discord icon in the top right corner of the screen Copy and paste or type in your code into the box that pops up Hit redeem, and your rewards will immediately be credited to your account