All Anime Fighting Simulator: Endless codes for January 2026: Chikara and Yen

All active Anime fighting Simulator: Endless codes for Chikara and Yen.
Anime Fighting Simulator: Endless codes are the quickest way to unlock in-game currency like Chikara and Yen without having to work for them. This boost will help you buy Specials, Champions, and Fruits, alongside Yen to upgrade your class without the need to fight bosses. Occasionally, codes for Day Boosts are released, too, for that extra push.
Here are all the active codes currently available for Anime Fighting Simulator: Endless:
- HappyNewYear - 1 x Day Boost
- 10MVisits - 50,000 Chikara
- 50kLikes - 50,000 Chikara
- NewBloodlines - 100,000 Chikara
- NewSpecials - 50,000 Chikara
- 15kLikes - 25,000 Yen
- 30kLikes - 25,000 Yen
- 25kLikes - 25,000 Yen
- MinorBugs - 50,000 Yen
- January Incident - 50,000 Chikara
- Krampus - 500,000 Chikara
- SecretCode - 50,000 Chikara
- BadActors - 50,000 Chikara
- ChristmasTime - 1 x Day Boost
- ChristmasDelay - 5,000 Yen
- 10kLikes - 50,000 Chikara
- 1MVisits - 50,000 Chikara
- Gullible67 - 1 Yen
- 100kVisits - 1 x Day Boost
- 1000Members - 1 x Day Boost
- 1kLikes - 50,000 Chikara
- 2kLikes - 5,000 Yen
- 5kLikes - 50,000 Chikara
- MobsUpdate - 75,000 Chikara
- 1WeekAnniversary - 75,000 Chikara
- 400CCU - 1 x Day Boost
- 10kVisits - 5,000 Yen
- 100Favs - 75,000 Chikara
- 50Likes - 1 x Hour Boost
- FreeChikara - 5,000 Chikara
- FreeChikara2 - 10,000 Chikara
- FreeChikara3 - 10,000 Chikara
- YenCode - 1,000 Yen
How to redeem Anime Fighting Simulator: Endless codes
Before you can redeem any Anime Fighting Simulator: Endless codes, you'll need to boot the experience, and you'll be able to cash in your codes by doing the following:
- Launch the experience in Roblox
- Click the Discord icon in the top right corner of the screen
- Copy and paste or type in your code into the box that pops up
- Hit redeem, and your rewards will immediately be credited to your account
