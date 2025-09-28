Every game, trailer, and announcement in the PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct

PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Our first ever PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct has just wrapped up, and what a show it was. With 10 world premieres, several developer interviews, and over 30 games for you to add to your Steam Wishlist. If you missed our Twitch and YouTube broadcasts, or you just want a full rundown of everything in the show to catch that one game you missed while you nipped away to grab a snack, it's all here.

Today's show was quite the change from our usual summer and Most Wanted broadcasts. The Tokyo Game Show has been going for almost 30 years, so we figured it was high time we got in on the action and highlighted some of the excellent games there. People at the show were lucky enough to get hands on with Fambotic, a cozy farming sim with adorable robot companions. For those of us at home, the trailer in our Tokyo Direct still gives a good glimpse at what it's all about.

For your viewing pleasure, we've got the zombie carnage of Killing Floor 3, the cartoonish and charmingly British Earth Must Die, and one of the coolest games we've ever seen, Tenshattack, where you play as a train carriage that's also the best skateboarder in the world.

If you want to rewatch the PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct in full, check it out over on the PC Gamer YouTube Channel. But, if you just want an easy-to-digest summary of everything that was shown, read on.

Blood: Refreshed Supply

Blood: Refreshed Supply reveal trailer - PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct

World Premiere Kicking things off with a bloody bang is the world premiere of Blood: Refreshed Supply, a Nightdive remaster of the 1997 FPS classic. Shoot your way through hordes of undead in the 42 original levels, and look forward to even more in the Marrow and Death Wish scenarios.

Earth Must Die

Earth Must Die reveal trailer - PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct

World Premiere We're not slowing down yet. Earth Must Die is another world premiere. Developer Size Five Games clearly has great taste, because the voice cast boasts a score of British comedy royalty. This point and click sci-fi adventure is brought to life by actors from Game of Thrones, Doctor Who, and Final Fantasy.

Minos

World Premiere Three world premieres in a row? Now we're just showing off. Minos tells the story of Theseus and the Minotaur from Asterius' perspective. In this roguelite, you'll design the traps and layout of a shifting labyrinth to eliminate any who dare to invade your home.

Moomintroll: Winter's Warmth

To cool you off after that scorching hot start we've got the adorable Moomintroll: Winter's Warmth. Revealed during the PC Gaming Show 2025, this cozy puzzle game developed by Hyper Games puts you in the shoes of Moomintroll himself after he wakes up from hibernation early. Explore the wintery Moominvalley and help all the cute critters you come across.

Awaysis

Awaysis gameplay trailer - PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct

Switching gear from cute and cuddly to downright wacky, we have Awaysis. This is a co-op, physics-based game that looks perfect for fans of Fall Guys and anything involving you and your friends tripping over each other. It's even got a PC play test you can sign up for.

Billie Bust Up

Dragons, musical axolotl, and a magical bunny, Billie Bust Up has it all. It looks like an old-school platformer in all the best ways, but it's bringing new material to the table, too. All the boss battles will be rhythm-based fights, so be sure to turn the volume up when you check out the trailer.

Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties

At last, we have the remake of Yakuza 3 we've all been waiting for. The original was the first game in the series to debut on PS3, so it's about time it got a proper upgrade. Coming February, 2026, you continue the adventures of everyone's favorite gangster, Kazuma Kiryu, the Dragon of Dojima.

You don't just get to revisit the past. Included with Kiwami 3 is Dark Ties, an all-new spin-off game about Yoshitaka Mine, a former businessman turned yakuza. With boxing-based action and a quest to fill his empty heart, this is a story fans of the series won't want to miss.

Tanuki: Pon's Summer

Tanuki: Pon's Summer gameplay trailer - PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct

Next, we get a fresh look at one of the most interesting games being shown off today. Tanuki: Pon's Summer dares to ask the question: what if an adorable little raccoon dog could absolutely shred on the BMX? Make deliveries, help the townsfolk, and make enough money to restore the Tanuki Shrine before the end of summer.

Gravebound

We get a deeper look at the bullet-hell-inspired third-person combat of Gravebound next. This post-apocalyptic extraction shooter looks perfect for Destiny fans who fancy a change of scenery. It also has lots of numbers that go up the better your gear is.

Kaiju Cleanup

Kaiju Cleanup reveal trailer - PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct

World Premiere We know you're here for those juicy world premieres, and Kaiju Cleanup is the juiciest one yet – literally. Developer Brightrock thought, "who cleans up after Godzilla attacks?" and decided to make a game where you disassemble giant monsters after they've wreaked havoc and smashed up streets.

Hotel Barcelona

Hotel Barcelona may already be out, but it's just so stylish we had to make sure you all knew you could go and play it right now. From the minds of Suda51 and Swery65, you play as a US Marshall possessed by the spirit of a killer. Wake up every day in the mysterious hotel and fight your way through hordes of murderers.

Mars Tactics

Mars Tactics release window trailer - PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct

Next up is Mars Tactics, a turn-based game which continues the long-standing tradition of using the Red Planet as a backdrop for workers rights conflicts. It's got hints of the original, isometric Fallout games as well as XCOM in it. Will you stand alongside your comrades?

Clawpunk

Clawpunk is also about rebelling, but that's where its similarities with Mars Tactics end. It's a fast-paced roguelike where you play as a punk kitty cat and beat up gangsters – it's pawesome (sorry). Even the environment is destructible, meaning no cover will last for long, so you'd better be quick on your feet or risk losing one of your nine lives.

Killing Floor 3

Not a new game, but the first batch of new material for an existing one. Killing Floor 3's Rearmament update is bringing three new weapons, a bunch of attachments, a reimagined perk system, and a host of bug fixes and performance improvements. It's coming this Halloween, and it's not one you want to miss.

Farmbotic

Another cozy game, this time we're bringing you the best of both Stardew Valley and Satisfactory. In Fambotic, you can tend to your crops and get robot helpers to lend you a hand. Or, grabber – whatever robots have for hands. Farmbotic just changed its name from Farmatic, and we think the new moniker suits it way better.

Denshattack

Now for some material from the Tokyo Game Show floor itself. Denshattack is one of the coolest games on the horizon, and game director David Jaumandreu explains the inspiration came when he was flipping a toy train carriage in the office like it was one of those miniature skateboards. If you can't wait until next spring, you can catch a demo at Steam Next Fest.

Doomspire

Descend into the Doomspire with this Hearthstone and Magic: The Gathering-like deckbuilder. There are plenty of cards with cool abilities to try out as you venture into the abyss and fight the tough bosses that lurk within.

The Relic: First Guardian

This Asian folklore-inspired action RPG does away with traditional levelling systems and instead forces you to rely on your gear and skills to overcome the enemies in your way. Each Brutal, the bosses, has their own backstory for you to uncover before you slay them.

Playsim Montage

Our first montage of the night comes courtesy of Playsim. These three games blend puzzles and striking visuals to great effect.

MotionRec

MotionRec release window trailer - PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct

Kicking off the Playsim montage is MotionRec, a genius little puzzle game where you have to record your movements and save them to overcome obstacles later. Need to cross a large gap? Record a walk and then replay it once you're at the edge!

Mind Diver

Mind Diver launch trailer - PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct

Putting Sherlock Holmes' mind palace to shame is Mind Diver, which has a whole mind ocean for you to explore. Swim into its depths to crack a missing persons case by fixing the memories you uncover.

Dyping Escape

Dyping Escape gameplay trailer - PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct

Rounding out the Playsim montage is Dying Escape – and no, that's not a typo. This is a horror game with a twist, where you have to type out what you see on screen to progress. I tell you what, I'll never look at my PC the same way after playing this.

Turnbound

Turnbound reveal trailer - PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct

World Premiere We've got another world premiere for you now. In a lot of video games, inventory management is a chore, but in Turnbound, it's the key to powerful attacks. You fight other players trapped in a haunted board game, using the souls of literary figures like Sun Wukong, Alice in Wonderland, and Robin Hood. It's all asynchronous, too, so you won't have to wait ages for your opponent to make their move.

Join Us

Join Us reveal trailer - PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct

World Premiere Back-to-back world premieres? Don't say we don't spoil you. Now, there's a lot going on in Join Us, so let's break it down. You build up a compound, convert locals and get them to join your doomsday cult, ride bears, drive lorries with gatling guns mounted to the top, and cower in fear when Lovecraftian horrors really do begin to end the world. At least the apocalypse looks fun.

Threads of Time

This stunning 2.5D RPG takes you across multiple eras, and your actions in the past will affect your future. From 12 million BC when dinosaurs roamed the land (don't fact check that) to the far-flung future of 2,400 when mechs roam the streets. Threads of Time is a game you don't want to miss.

Dawn of War 4

If there's one thing I love in video games, it's huge mechs, and Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 4 has them in spades. This interview sheds some light on what features have been implemented into the upcoming RTS game and why.

Soulmask 1.0 launch and Shifting Sands DLC

World Premiere One of the best things about PC games is being able to play early access titles and seeing them evolve. Soulmask brings its Mayan survival challenges to 1.0 later this year. What's more, it's coming with an Egyptian gods-themed DLC, shifting sands, which adds even more to the game.

Reach

Reach aims to take VR gaming to the next level with its excellent parkour and variety of weapons. You play as Rosa, uncovering the mysteries of a civilization built in humanity's image. Wield a pistol and shield, bow and arrow, or blast enemies with a shotgun. Use them all while on the move to devastating effect.

Outward 2

I have a soft spot for games that are constantly trying to kill me. I just don't go in for the whole power fantasy thing that much these days. If you're a masochist like me, then the immersive RPG Outward 2 is the game for you. With no levels, just preparation and skill to arm yourself with, you can take on a deadly world in this epic sequel.

Houseflipper 2 Pets DLC

World Premiere If there's one thing that makes any game better, it's cats, and we have a kitty world premiere. In the Houseflipper 2 Pets DLC, you can look forward to a new region to explore, as well as over 40 breeds of cats and dogs, plus more than 30 smaller pets like snakes and hamsters. Maybe don't leave those last two in the same room.

Annapurna Montage

Annapurna Publisher Tokyo Games Show publisher booth tour - PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct

It's time for montage number two: electric boogaloo. This time, from Annapurna, one of the top publishers in the video game industry.

Demi and the Fractured Dream

First up we have Demi and the Fractured Dream, a stunning adventure game filled with interesting character designs. This one is sure to delight Zelda fans with its puzzles, dungeons, and fluid action.

People of Note

A turn-based RPG musical, I never thought I'd hear the day. People of Note sees Cadence gather different musicians on her journey to become a star. Combine genres and engage in battles that play out like musical performances in this unique experience.

D-topia

Switching up the vibes is D-topia, a sleek sci-fi puzzle game set in a futuristic, utopian city. You've got to help the AI that manages everyone's happiness and keep things running smoothly. It's a very peaceful affair, and there's also a big chonky cat – what's not to love?

Oku

Oku story trailer - PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct

Next up is Oku, one of the most peaceful games we've ever seen. Evoking the explorative joy of Journey and the gorgeous cel-shaded art style of Sable, Oku sees you wandering across Japan as a travelling poet. Create haikus to cheer up the strangers you meet along your path.

Morbid Metal

We're nearing the end of the show, but we're not slowing down. In fact, you'll need lightning-fast reflexes to keep up in Morbid Metal. This action game allows you to shapeshift into various forms to change your combat style on the fly.

Huntsman

Huntsman teaser trailer - PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct

Nope, nope, nope. If you've got a fear of spiders, don't watch the trailer for Huntsman. This is a survival game set in an abandoned lab infested with giant arachnids. It's like Alien: Isolation, but with spiders. So, you know, even more terrifying. We just hope you can kill them with fire at some point.

RAEV: Kingdom on the Distant Shores

If you've ever played Civilization and thought, "I wish there was a faction of fox people," then RAEV: Kingdom on the Distant Shores is the game for you. Will you expand peacefully or through force? Whatever you decide, the gridless freeform building system will allow you to create the kingdom of your dreams.

Absolum

Absolum music video - PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct

And now, a sneak peek at how video games are made. Or at least how some of the songs in them get recorded. Absolum is a moody fantasy beat 'em up, and it needs an appropriate soundtrack to go along with it. Now, sit back and enjoy the awesome music of Dark Souls and Elden Ring composer Yuka Kitamura.

Task Time

Task Time reveal trailer - PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct

World Premiere Your new party game is here, and it's a world premiere! Task Time brings a chaotic PvP from developers who worked on Gang Beasts and Fall Guys, so you can trust they know what they're doing. Boasting 500,000 randomly generated tasks to compete in, it's sure to keep you and your friends entertained, both online and with split screen.

BrokenLore: Don't Lie

BrokenLore: Don't Lie reveal trailer - PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct

World Premiere To finish off, we've saved you one final world premiere. BrokenLore: Don't Lie is sure to leave an impression. This psychological horror game blurs the line between reality liminal hallucinations. A spin-off of BrokenLore: Don't Look, this is a must-play for fans of the series and anyone looking for their next scary fix.

And that's all, folks! Thank you for reading and tuning in. If you can't wait for more, then don't worry, you won't have to twiddle your thumbs for long, because the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2025 is just around the corner, broadcasting this December.