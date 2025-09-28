New party game Task Time promises 'unlimited chaos' with over 500,000 task variations and the instruction to 'do what it takes' to win
The studio behind this new party game includes former Fall Guys and Gang Beasts developers.
Does it ever feel like videogames just have you completing random tasks? In Task Time, that's the whole point. From developer ReadGraves, whose staff includes Fall Guys and Gang Beasts developers, comes a party game that promises more than 500,000 task variations for you and your friends to do.
Revealed today for the first time during the PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct, Task Time's trailer shows off a few of those tasks. The first: Throw a chair through a hoop as many times as possible. The players are in what looks like a high school gym with a bunch of folding chairs and one glowing hoop suspended in mid air.
Obviously, chaos ensures, with everyone lobbing furniture constantly. What makes this more than just a test of skill is the fact that you can sabotage your pals. Push them, shoot them with paintball guns to blur their vision, shove them into a locker, anything to stop them completing the task at hand: "Do what it takes," the trailer says.
Task Time supports up to eight players online, and four in local splitscreen. I haven't played Among Us or Jack Box in years now, so a new game with literally hundreds of thousands of things to do is just what the doctor ordered. With 500,000 tasks and six rounds per match, it would take over 83,000 full games to see everything just once.
Another pleasant detail is that all the cosmetics in the game are unlockable without microtransactions—rare these days.
Task Time isn't coming out until 2026, but there's a play test you can join right now on Steam if you want to try it out.
