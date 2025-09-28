Create your band in People of Note, a turn-based RPG musical that feels like the Kpop Demon Hunters tie-in game I wished for

If you watched the incredible KPop Demon Hunters and thought, "Damn, I wish there were a game of this," then allow me to introduce you to People of Note. It's incredibly serendipitous that this musical RPG has been announced so soon after the animated movie took over the world.

As seen at the PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct, People of Note's musical trailer introduces us to Cadence and her wonderful voice. She'll team up with "eclectic and powerful musicians from lands afar"—we see a rockstar guitarist and EDM producer in the trailer—and battle enemies in turn-based combat with real-time elements.

If Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 can have parries in a turn-based game, I suppose we can have rhythm combat in one, too.

"Each battle is an interactive musical performance with evolving combat conditions, real-time rhythm-based attacks, and genre-bending mashup attacks," according to the Steam page.

Why all this fighting in a world of music in the first place? "The Harmonic Convergence is playing havoc with the world's musical energies, and dark forces are working behind the scenes to disrupt Note's natural harmonies," say the developers.

You can wishlist People of Note on Steam .

