Descend into the murky depths of memory in Mind Diver, a trippy puzzle game set in an ocean of remembrance

Sherlock Holmes has his mind palace, but that's nothing compared to the mind ocean you can explore in Mind Diver, an upcoming first-person mystery game from publisher Playsim. In it, you'll need to piece together the fragmented memories of Lina to solve a missing persons case. Is the key to her boyfriend's disappearance locked away somewhere in her psyche?

As you can see in the trailer shown during today's PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct, swimming about someone's memories in a mind ocean is quite the trippy experience. Colors are vivid, dimensions are distorted, and you'll find bubbles of still memories nestled between huge pillars of seaweed—I wonder if there are any giant fish in the game.

As you swim to each memory, you'll find it broken and fragmented. Each has a missing detail that you need to uncover to restore the memory and unlock the past, working out where Lina's missing boyfriend is. From kitchens to bustling bars and busy streets, there's a wide variety of locations for you to comb through. A truck coming through the wall of a building also implies some of these memories are merging together.

To figure out the lost piece of each memory, you'll need to find clues by listening to what were once private conversations and inspecting details Lina may have glossed over. Luckily, her mind ocean stored all the information, even if she didn't think it was important at the time.

The narration over the trailer notes that the case is "urgent." What that means in terms of gameplay, I'm not sure, but it's clear Lina's memories are fading. So, you'll have to dive in quickly and crack the case before the knowledge is lost for good.

Mind Diver is out now, and is available on Steam.

