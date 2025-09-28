Kaiju Cleanup sees you mopping up monsters from the inside out in a satirical blend of PowerWash Simulator and Hardspace: Shipbreaker

Kaiju Cleanup reveal trailer - PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct - YouTube Watch On

Who cleans up the mess after Godzilla attacks? In Kaiju Cleanup, you do. I love cleaning games as much as the next person who procrastinates doing their chores in real life, but what most clean-'em-ups are missing is the satisfying squelch of flesh and the neat stacking of bloody meat cubes, am I right?

In our first look at this upcoming cleaning simulator, revealed during today's PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct, a news broadcaster explains that 42 employees won't be turning up for work because they were killed in a kaiju attack.

That's where you come in: Rather than washing dirt from cars and small, family-owned businesses, you're spraying blood off of the pavement and chopping a massive, fallen monster into pieces. Kaiuji Cleanup does exactly what it says on the tin.

It looks like the love child of PowerWash Simulator and Hardspace: Shipbreaker, but instead of breaking up a spaceship, you're cutting scales off a giant dinosaur thing and carving it up like a Sunday roast.

With a variety of tools, you'll make your way into the beasts and cut off chunks of their flesh. Then, you'll process it all in a grinder to form neat cubes—maybe this is how Super Meat Boy was born?

Tunneling into the monsters gives new meaning to the phrase 'rolling your sleeves up and getting your hands dirty,' but how else are you supposed to extract all the organs from a creature the size of a townhouse?

The trailer shows the beast getting picked apart like one of those timelapses of ants stripping away a fallen rodent. At the end, all of the cubes are stacked up in a neat pile, their purpose a mystery for now.

Kaiju Cleanup doesn't have a release date just yet, but you can wishlist it now on Steam.

