D-topia is about a city where 'life is curated by artificial intelligence to maximize happiness,' which actually sounds like something the tech industry is on the verge of pitching

Do you ever wonder how those utopian sci-fi societies in the movies are actually managed? Sure, everyone's needs are met and robots do all the cleaning, but what happens if a robot breaks down? Does another robot fix it? In D-topia, you play as a Facilitator who helps an AI run the perfect city.

Residents of the city of D-topia have their lives carefully curated by a benevolent artificial intelligence to ensure they all stay happy, but a human touch is still required from time to time. I'm sure there are absolutely no sinister undertones that will emerge the further into the game you get.

The trailer we saw during today's PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct shows off the game's easy-going puzzles and troubled residents of D-topia. Despite living in paradise, people still have their problems and anxieties.

How you choose to help is up to you. You can make choices that conform with the rules of the society at large, or you can try to appease people on a more personal level. So, don't let the soft aesthetics fool you, this isn't an entirely cozy game—your choices matter and will affect the lives of the citizens you meet.

As for the puzzles, the trailer really doesn't give much away about how they'll actually work in-game. One shows tiles being rotated, and another looks almost like you're connecting pieces of a circuit, but that's all we get for now.

D-topia is slated for a 2026 launch, and it has intrigued me. I want to know if there are A through Z-topias, and also why there's a stray cat in a perfect place? You can wishlist the game on Steam.

