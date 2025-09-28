Stylish combat, tragic bosses, and a world inspired by Asian folklore combine to make The Relic: First Guardian one of the most exciting upcoming action RPGs

Gamescom's Opening Night Live had a lot of action RPGs and soulslikes, and while I was as happy as a pig in slop, some may have preferred more variety. Well, today's PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct has featured lots of exciting genres, but predictably, the game that's just shot to the top of my Steam wishlist is The Relic: First Guardian.

With over 50 weapons and some truly absurd moves, this Asian folklore-inspired fantasy RPG has a lot of potential. You can watch the PC Gaming Show trailer above.

Rather than traditional RPG leveling, in First Guardian "runes, items, and crafting are used to strengthen your character," which could make it easier to swap between builds than it normally is in a soulslike.

I just can't wait to figure out what set of gear I need to pull off the sick dashes and somersault dagger attack we see in the trailer.

There's no stamina, so you're free to go on offense as much as you'd like, but for those who prefer a less acrobatic combat style, it seems First Guardian has you covered on that front, too. The trailer shows your standard sword and shield combat and a very satisfying-looking parry system.

Whatever route you choose, it'll be put to the test against over 80 bosses. Known as Brutals, each has its own story to uncover, and I'm sure plenty of them will be deeply tragic and make me sad even though I know I must fight them. I can't wait.

The Relic: First Guardian comes out early 2026, and you can wishlist it on Steam.

