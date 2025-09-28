Will you lead your foxfolk to war or peace in 4X kingdom builder Raev: Kingdom on the Distant Shores?

Living in a city, a lot of people think foxes are just noisy pests that tear up their trash bags. But what if the foxes made the city? Raev: Kingdom on the Distant Shores dares to answer that question in this upcoming Civilization-like 4X game.

The trailer shown today during the PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct shows off some colorful new foxfolk characters, known as Raeven, and gives us a closer look at the combat and city-building elements of the game.

The most notable thing about Raev: Kingdom on the Distant Shores, other than all the foxes walking around on two legs, is the freeform building system. Seeing its effects are joyous. Rather than being restricted to a grid, Raev works Manor Lords-style, letting you put buildings and roads wherever you want. It leads to far more organic-looking settlements.

But, keep expanding and you're eventually going to step on someone else's toes. Or paws, in this case. You can train up your troops within the safety of your city walls and then send them off to scout new lands for you to bring into your kingdom.

When opposing armies clash, the brightly animated units will fight it out. The trailer shows us archers, pikemen, and heavily armored units with longswords and big shields as well as more nimble soldiers with lighter armaments.

Should you choose might or diplomacy? That's the debate at the heart of the character section of the trailer. One fox wants to crush all your opponents, and the other wants to bring about a lasting peace for the benefit of all. What kind of ruler will you be?

Raev: Kingdom on the Distant Shores is coming out sometime next year, and you can wishlist it now on Steam.

