Demi and the Fractured Dream brings a Zelda-like action adventure game to PC with stylish combat and mysterious characters

Since Nintendo has yet to embrace PC gaming, it's up to games like Demi and the Fractured Dream to bring us some of that Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom magic.

In the trailer shown during today's PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct, we see a masked figure wake up in an old, ruined temple. A mysterious voice guides our hero to defeat the legendary Accursed Beasts. It's unmistakably inspired by the Zelda games, but it still has its own sense of style and place thanks to the wonderfully designed characters.

One mysterious figure has dark antlers and eyes filled in white, another's face is wrapped up in a head scarf, with only a long eyelash and serpentine eye exposed, and another is some sort of mouse mage.

As well as richly-colored landscapes and locales, we get a look at the action-heavy combat, too. Our hero can rapidly dodge out of the way of incoming attacks and deliver their own flurry of deadly follow-up strikes.

The enemies look like a real challenge. While one is easily pummeled and sent airborne with a devastating combo, others hold their own. One can spin at you like a Beyblade on its side, forcing the hero to dodge out of the way, a large toad can slam its enormous tongue down in a long line in front of itself, and there's a floating enemy that bangs its staff on the ground to send shockwaves at you that you'll need to jump over. There's also a foe that wields its own sword and gives you a taste of your own medicine.

Demi and the Fractured Dream is out next year, and you can wishlist it on Steam.

Check out every game, trailer, and announcement in the PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct.