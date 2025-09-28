Extraction shooter Gravebound's bullet hell action adds an exciting twist to the genre, and you can try it out in an open play test right now

Not everyone approves of visible damage numbers in shooters, but I love seeing digits appear above my enemies' heads—I like to imagine they can see them, too, and know their demise is near.

During today's PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct, we got a new look at Gravebound, an upcoming third-person extraction shooter set in a post-apocalyptic world where glowing numbers do indeed pop out of your targets.

This is a PvEvP experience, so you'll have to contend with deadly robots as well as other players going after the same loot you are.

There's some bullet hell-style chaos here. One of the enemies fires streams of creeping, malevolent orbs as well as missile-like projectiles that shoot straight up in the air before heading right for you on a diagonal. I might have to bust out the protractor to avoid getting hit. We also see an arena where circles of electricity force you to dance around them lest you get zapped.

Luckily, you have a variety of weapons to deal with these foes: From shotguns and sniper rifles—where each pellet causes its own number to pop up above an enemy's head, fantastic—to assault rifles and pistols.

There's a free public play test for Gravebound that starts right now. So, if you want to jump in with a friend, you can download it on Steam. The full game launches later this year.

