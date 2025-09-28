MotionRec is a puzzle platformer where you can record your movements and then play them back

Often, a puzzle game concept is confusing until you see it in action, so the easiest way to understand how 2D platformer MotionRec works is to watch the PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct trailer above.

As shown in the trailer, you can hit record and you'll see afterimages remain behind your little guy, capturing their positions as you move them around. You can then replay that movement, allowing the protagonist to, in the first example, cross a large gap by first recording themselves walk the length of the gap on a flat surface.

But that's not all this power is good for. If there's a wall that's too high to jump over but you went up an elevator nearby, just record your motion in there and you'll simply float above the obstacle.

I'm sure there are a huge number of platforming puzzles that can be created with a clever system like this. If you're on a spinning platform you can record a circle, or if you do a series of jumps you can dart around obstacles in the air without a care in the world. It seems something like a more tactical version of Super Meat Boy or Celeste (perhaps with less ragequitting).

What makes the game shoot even higher up my wishlist is its black and white retro style. It's a simple and effective look that keeps the focus on the puzzle at hand.

MotionRec is coming out later this year, and you can wishlist it on Steam right now.

